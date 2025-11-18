Topless Kylie Jenner Wears Nothing But Body Glitter in Drool-Worthy Throwback Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner can't help but rise and shine. The makeup mogul did just that in throwback photos posted by her Kylie Cosmetics brand's Instagram account on Tuesday, November 18. The snaps showed Jenner covered in shimmery body glitter as she posed topless with only her hands concealing her b------. Naturally, the 28-year-old reality star also donned a bejeweled crown.

Kylie Wears Nothing But Glitter

Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram Kylie Jenner posed in nothing but body glitter for her 'King Kylie' collection promo shoot.

The photos were originally taken as a part of a shoot to promote her "King Kylie" collection, which launched last month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her hugely successful makeup company. One fan commented on the new post, "How many king Kylie palettes to cover her whole body? 😂." Another quipped, "I need to know what she used to take all this glitter off 😂."

The Reality Star Got Backlash for Another Makeup Campaign

Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram Kylie Jenner celebrated the 10th anniversary of her cosmetics brand last month.

Jenner also shared a video of herself handcuffed and escorted by cops to promote the makeup drop on October 12. The upload rubbed people on social media the wrong way, with some claiming the police imagery was tone-deaf as many individuals are being detained by ICE. One outraged Reddit user wrote, "The country’s boiling over, citizens being dragged off by rogue badge hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS. This isn’t satire; it’s American rot."

Kylie Jenner Branded 'Deeply Out of Touch'

Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram Kylie Jenner covered her b---- with her hands.

Another person commented, "Lol as if she could ever comprehend what the people she cosplays as are going through. This is insanely disgusting, and I didn't even think about how deeply out of touch this was." Another said it reminded them of her sister Kendall's infamous 2017 Pepsi commercial, in which the model hands a can of soda to calm a police officer in the middle of a Black Lives Matter protest. "It's the Pepsi ad catastrophe all over again. Who else is not surprised?" they wrote.

Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram Kylie Jenner's video ad was subject to backlash. as it featured her handcuffed by cops.