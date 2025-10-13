or
Article continues below advertisement
Kylie Jenner Roasted for 'Insanely Disgusting' 'King Kylie' Makeup Promo: 'Deeply Out of Touch'

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram/TikTok

Fans took issue with Kylie Jenner's police imagery in her 'King Kylie' video campaign.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's latest makeup ad is sparking major online controversy.

On Sunday, October 12, the reality star released a video of herself handcuffed and escorted by cops to promote her new "King Kylie" makeup drop for Kylie Cosmetics.

Jenner donned a tiny black leather bra, shorts and tights. Most notably, she rocked the signature blue highlights she sported during her rebellious 2015 "King Kylie" era, the same year she launched her beauty empire.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Drag Kylie Jenner's 'King Kylie' Campaign

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Some fans weren't happy with Kylie Jenner's new promo.

Fans, however, were less focused on the beauty products to come and more disturbed by the video's message.

"The country’s boiling over, citizens being dragged off by rogue badge hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS. This isn’t satire; it’s American rot," one Reddit user critiqued.

"Lol as if she could ever comprehend what the people she cosplays as are going thru. this is insanely disgusting, and i didnt even think about how deeply out of touch this was til i read your title for this post. you’re so right," another fumed.

A third user called the clip "actually gross."

Some people drew parallels between "King Kylie" and "No Kings" protests against Donald Trump.

"To add to this, does anyone else find it odd that there have been ‘No Kings’ protests around the country, and she drops a shoot called ‘King Kylie’ with the associated imagery mentioned by OP [original poster]?" one user questioned.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users Defend Kylie Jenner's Latest Ad

Image of Kylie Jenner is bringing back her 'King Kylie' aesthetic in a makeup collection.
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner is bringing back her 'King Kylie' aesthetic in a makeup collection.

Meanwhile, some fans hyped up Jenner from the comments section over the return to her "iconic" late-teens and early 20s style.

"KING KYLIE IS BACK AHHHH, THE MOTHET IS BACK AHHH🥹😍🙏🏻," one person exclaimed.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos and makeup artist Ariel Tejada flooded the comments section with heart eyes and raised hands emojis.

"Exactly," Hailey Bieber added.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Announces Return to 'King Kylie' Era With Makeup Line

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner teased her 'King Kylie' makeup collection.

Jenner announced the King Kylie collection on Sunday with a photo of herself covered in glitter with a silver crown.

"This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!! 💋," she expressed on Instagram about the line, which drops October 18. "You’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here.. 10 years later! without your support. I’ve seen all your messages asking for a King Kylie collection, the fearless era that had a dream at just 17 years old! .. and that’s why I posted that tweet back in 2022."

She continued, "I wanted to give you exactly what you’ve been waiting for. from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being on this journey with me. I hope this collection makes you as happy as you’ve made me."

Kylie Jenner Has 'Grown Out' of 'Trends' From 'King Kylie' Era

Image of Kylie Jenner's 'King Kylie' era was the same year she launched Kylie Cosmetics.
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner's 'King Kylie' era was the same year she launched Kylie Cosmetics.

In September 2024, Jenner rocked a teal wig that channeled her edgy, mid-2010s aesthetic. However, the makeup mogul later clarified that the look was only because she "had a free day."

"[King Kylie] will always be a part of who I am, but it’ll never be what it was when I was younger. I probably would never wear lash extensions and thick eyebrows. There are just certain trends that I’ve grown out of," she explained.

