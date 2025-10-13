Kylie Jenner Roasted for 'Insanely Disgusting' 'King Kylie' Makeup Promo: 'Deeply Out of Touch'

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's latest makeup ad is sparking major online controversy. On Sunday, October 12, the reality star released a video of herself handcuffed and escorted by cops to promote her new "King Kylie" makeup drop for Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner donned a tiny black leather bra, shorts and tights. Most notably, she rocked the signature blue highlights she sported during her rebellious 2015 "King Kylie" era, the same year she launched her beauty empire.

Fans Drag Kylie Jenner's 'King Kylie' Campaign

@kyliejenner TOMORROW … ON SNAPCHAT @ KING KYLIE ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok Some fans weren't happy with Kylie Jenner's new promo.

Fans, however, were less focused on the beauty products to come and more disturbed by the video's message. "The country’s boiling over, citizens being dragged off by rogue badge hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS. This isn’t satire; it’s American rot," one Reddit user critiqued. "Lol as if she could ever comprehend what the people she cosplays as are going thru. this is insanely disgusting, and i didnt even think about how deeply out of touch this was til i read your title for this post. you’re so right," another fumed. A third user called the clip "actually gross." Some people drew parallels between "King Kylie" and "No Kings" protests against Donald Trump. "To add to this, does anyone else find it odd that there have been ‘No Kings’ protests around the country, and she drops a shoot called ‘King Kylie’ with the associated imagery mentioned by OP [original poster]?" one user questioned.

Social Media Users Defend Kylie Jenner's Latest Ad

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok Kylie Jenner is bringing back her 'King Kylie' aesthetic in a makeup collection.

Meanwhile, some fans hyped up Jenner from the comments section over the return to her "iconic" late-teens and early 20s style. "KING KYLIE IS BACK AHHHH, THE MOTHET IS BACK AHHH🥹😍🙏🏻," one person exclaimed. Lauren Sánchez Bezos and makeup artist Ariel Tejada flooded the comments section with heart eyes and raised hands emojis. "Exactly," Hailey Bieber added.

Kylie Jenner Announces Return to 'King Kylie' Era With Makeup Line

Jenner announced the King Kylie collection on Sunday with a photo of herself covered in glitter with a silver crown. "This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!! 💋," she expressed on Instagram about the line, which drops October 18. "You’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here.. 10 years later! without your support. I’ve seen all your messages asking for a King Kylie collection, the fearless era that had a dream at just 17 years old! .. and that’s why I posted that tweet back in 2022." She continued, "I wanted to give you exactly what you’ve been waiting for. from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being on this journey with me. I hope this collection makes you as happy as you’ve made me."

Kylie Jenner Has 'Grown Out' of 'Trends' From 'King Kylie' Era

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok Kylie Jenner's 'King Kylie' era was the same year she launched Kylie Cosmetics.