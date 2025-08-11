Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Scandalous Crop Top for 28th Birthday: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner served body for her 28th birthday. The Kardashians star stunned in a low-cut black crop top with sheer, billowy sleeves on Saturday, August 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner showed her cleavage in a V-neck top.

Jenner bared her belly in the tiny black top, which she paired with jeans, flip-flops and a Western-style black buckle belt. She posed in her driveway and glanced downward as the sun illuminated her long, black locks.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Hailey Bieber attended Kylie Jenner's birthday party.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated her birthday on Sunday, August 10, with a dinner hosted by her sister Kendall. Several friends and family were in attendance, including Kylie's bestie Hailey Bieber. The elaborate festivities featured a long dining table on the front lawn, with a red and white flower bouquets decorating the tablescape. Candles, raspberries, tomatoes, and floral-painted plates and napkins also adorned the space. The red-and-white theme carried onto the large cake, which was covered with raspberries and daisies. Kylie blew out the candles while seated next to Hailey, who pulled out her phone to capture the special moment. "I have the best sister @kendalljenner," Kylie wrote. Aside from the dessert, Chef Khristianne U curated an exclusive menu with frittata, olives, pitta bread and tomato and corn salad.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner threw Kylie a birthday party.

Before Kylie joined her friends for the evening celebration, she spent her morning enjoying some of her favorite snacks and activities. The mom-of-two munched on grilled cheese with "Happy Birthday Kylie!" written in ketchup. She also got an IV drip and cuddled up with her daughter, Stormi, 7, while admiring a cake decked out in sprinkles and jelly beans.

The Kardashians Wish Kylie a Happy Birthday

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday with her daughter.