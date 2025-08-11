Kylie Jenner Sizzles in Scandalous Crop Top for 28th Birthday: Photo
Kylie Jenner served body for her 28th birthday.
The Kardashians star stunned in a low-cut black crop top with sheer, billowy sleeves on Saturday, August 9.
Jenner bared her belly in the tiny black top, which she paired with jeans, flip-flops and a Western-style black buckle belt. She posed in her driveway and glanced downward as the sun illuminated her long, black locks.
Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party
The Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated her birthday on Sunday, August 10, with a dinner hosted by her sister Kendall. Several friends and family were in attendance, including Kylie's bestie Hailey Bieber. The elaborate festivities featured a long dining table on the front lawn, with a red and white flower bouquets decorating the tablescape. Candles, raspberries, tomatoes, and floral-painted plates and napkins also adorned the space. The red-and-white theme carried onto the large cake, which was covered with raspberries and daisies. Kylie blew out the candles while seated next to Hailey, who pulled out her phone to capture the special moment.
"I have the best sister @kendalljenner," Kylie wrote.
Aside from the dessert, Chef Khristianne U curated an exclusive menu with frittata, olives, pitta bread and tomato and corn salad.
Before Kylie joined her friends for the evening celebration, she spent her morning enjoying some of her favorite snacks and activities. The mom-of-two munched on grilled cheese with "Happy Birthday Kylie!" written in ketchup. She also got an IV drip and cuddled up with her daughter, Stormi, 7, while admiring a cake decked out in sprinkles and jelly beans.
The Kardashians Wish Kylie a Happy Birthday
Kylie's famous family took to Instagram to pay tribute to the youngest sibling.
"My little lady forever," Kendall captioned a throwback photo with her sister.
"Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!! You are truly beautiful inside and out, and are the best daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, and friend," Kris Jenner wrote on an Instagram Carousel. "You are so smart, strong, creative, loving, kind, funny, and always so supportive. I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and we get to live this life together and make the most amazing memories! I love you beyond measure and I hope you have the most magical year yet. I love you 💕💕💕 Mommy."
"My sweet, sweet baby Ky, Happy, happy birthday to my baby!" Khloé Kardashian said. "From the moment you came into this world, I never knew my heart could hold so much love. You are my kind, brilliant, hilarious, beautiful sister—and every day, you continue to amaze me.You’ve taught me more than I could ever put into words. How to be strong, how to lead with love, how to laugh even in the chaos, and how to show up for the people you care about. Watching you be the radiant soul that you are fills me with endless pride."
Khloé continued, "I truly don’t know what I’d do without you. I thank God every single day that I get to do life with you. My soulmate sister. My partner in all lifetimes and especially in the afterworld.I hope this year brings you magic, joy, deep peace, and everything your heart desires. You deserve the world, Ky. I love you beyond words, always and forever. With all my heart, Your second mommy, Khloé."