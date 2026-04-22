Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Her Bra While Flaunting Expensive Birkin Bag Collection: Photos

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Kylie Jenner showed off her pricey Birkin bag collection in style. The reality star, 28, spilled out of a busty bra top, complemented by low-rise pants and Louboutin boots, on Tuesday, April 21. Jenner posed seductively for the camera, placing a finger in her mouth to reveal a grill on her bottom tooth.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's Birkin collection is estimated at over $1 million.

In some photos, she leaned on the edge of her couch, in front of a window, while in others, she stood in front of bookshelves. The image that caught the most attention, however, was captured in Jenner’s closet by a massive Birkin collection, estimated to be priced at over $1 million. “Can’t a girl have fun 🎀,” she captioned her post. Fans were less focused on the star and more interested in her bag collection. “I love the concept of I’m a simple minimal girl and boom 146 birkins in the back,” one person wrote, while another quipped, “One row of those bags could end hunger on the east coast.” Amelia Gray Hamlin commented, “Meowwwww,” and Stassie Karanikolau added, “YUPPP.”

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Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Birkin Aboard 'Kylie Air'

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner brought her Birkin on a private jet.

This is not the first time Jenner has flaunted her Birkin bag online. In September 2025, she showed off her rare, brown crocodile Hermès Birkin 50 ahead of boarding her "Kylie Air" private jet. One resale site lists the luxury purse at over $153,000. The makeup mogul lounged aboard her private plane in a white sweatsuit, seated under purple lights. She seemed to be the only person in the aircraft, as no one else was pictured beside her. "I luv my life," she captioned her post. In response, one fan quipped, "I should’ve been born rich," while another added, "Kylie, we all love your life, believe me." Khloé Kardashian added, "I love it too and YOU."

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Kylie Jenner Slapped With Lawsuit From Former Housekeeper

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner showed off her curves in a sultry bra top.

Jenner’s risqué social media share comes just one day after news broke of a lawsuit her former housekeeper filed against her. According to legal documents obtained by an outlet, Angelica Vasquez filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles last week, alleging she was "treated with hostility and exclusion" by staff members at Jenner's Hidden Hills, Calif., home in September 2024. The former staff member said she was particularly "subjected to severe and pervasive harassment" by a woman named Elsi and lead housekeeper Patsy.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's former housekeeper alleged she was discriminated against for her nationality.