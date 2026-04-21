BREAKING NEWS Kylie Jenner Lawsuit Shocker: Former Housekeeper Claims She Was Subjected to Severe Harassment and Discrimination by Staffers Source: mega Angelica Vasquez filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles last week. Allie Fasanella April 21 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kylie Jenner has been hit with a lawsuit from a former housekeeper claiming she was discriminated against over her religious beliefs and national origin. Per legal documents obtained by an outlet, Angelica Vasquez filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles last week in which she alleges she was "treated with hostility and exclusion" by staffers at Jenner's Hidden Hills, Calif., home in September 2024. Vasquez claims she was "subjected to severe and pervasive harassment" by a woman she reported to named Elsi, head housekeeper Patsy, as well as other members of the staff.

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Source: mega Angelica Vasquez worked at the makeup mogul's Hidden Hills home in 2024.

She alleges she was "belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers" over her nationality, race and religion. Vasquez, a Salvadoran Catholic, says she was told "Catholics are horrible people" and ridiculed about her immigration status. Remarks referring to people of her background being deported from the U.S. were allegedly made, according to TMZ.

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Source: mega She claims a supervisor once threw hangers at her.

Vasquez also claims she was assigned the least desirable tasks and treated disrespectfully, with staffers often snapping their fingers at her. She says she was shouted at and even had hangers thrown at her by a supervisor on one occasion after protesting about the harsh treatment she was receiving. Vasquez alleges she developed anxiety and "symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder" as a result. She eventually resigned in August 2025 after the working conditions didn't change.

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Source: mega Kylie Jenner isn't being accused of any wrongdoing personally.

The plaintiff is seeking damages for emotional distress, unpaid wages and more. Meanwhile, insiders told TMZ Vasquez was known to have attendance issues. While Jenner, 28, is named as a defendant, it doesn't appear that any of Vasquez's allegations claim any wrongdoing on her part.

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Kim Kardashian Was Sued by Multiple Former Housekeepers

Source: mega Kim Kardashian was sued by former housekeepers in 2021.

The makeup mogul is not the first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to be sued by a former housekeeper. Kim Kardashian was sued in 2021 by former employees who claimed they were guaranteed full-time positions but were paid as independent contractors and thus, didn't receive benefits. The staffers also alleged they weren't allowed to take proper meal breaks or paid on a regular schedule. They also said they weren't reimbursed for any expenses accrued on the job. The SKIMS mogul, 45, insisted at the time that the employees were hired via a third party vendor and she was "not responsible" for how they managed business operations.

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Teddi Mellecamp Was Also Sued by an Ex-Housekeeper

Source: mega Teddi Mellencamp's former housekeeper pursued legal action against her.