'Can These People Stop Lying?': Kylie Jenner Trolled After Insisting She's 'Never Touched Her Face' With Plastic Surgery

The reality star, who also shares son Aire with ex Travis Scott, confessed she shouldn't have gone under the knife in general.

"I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my b------ done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19. And I was never insecure about myself," she shared. "I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing boobs and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it."