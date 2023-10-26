'Can These People Stop Lying?': Kylie Jenner Trolled After Insisting She's 'Never Touched Her Face' With Plastic Surgery
Fans are annoyed with Kylie Jenner after she continued to claim she didn't get any plastic surgery on her face despite people speculating about her appearance.
“My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty," the makeup mogul, 26, said in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine about her daughter, Stormi, 5. “I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is."
The reality star, who also shares son Aire with ex Travis Scott, confessed she shouldn't have gone under the knife in general.
"I’ve never touched my face, but just even getting my b------ done when I was 19 and getting pregnant soon after, not obviously planning to be pregnant at 19. And I was never insecure about myself," she shared. "I actually was always super confident and loved my body. I was just having fun. I was influenced by amazing boobs and was like, that’s what I wanted to do, and had fun with it."
But fans weren't too pleased that she wouldn't be transparent with the public after all these years in the spotlight. One person wrote, "It's literally OK to get plastic surgery. Why is she so scared of admitting it?" while another said, "She HAS to be trolling us like pls."
A third person added, "Can these people stop lying about this for once?" while a fourth stated, "You don’t have to lie, girl."
The entrepreneur previously told Complex that she got lip filler when she was 16 years old, which she initially denied. “It has been an insecurity of mine all my life,” she said. "I wish I had just been honest and upfront.”
Jenner also brought up plastic surgery during the third season of The Kardashians, saying: “One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers.”
In the next week's episode, the mom-of-two spoke about her chest and how she went under the knife but later regretted her decision.
“I had beautiful b-------, like, natural t---. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," she said on the show.