NEWS Kylie Kelce Reveals Why She Stopped Posting Photos of Her Daughters Online: 'Things Have Changed' Source: MEGA Kylie Kelce revealed that she stopped putting her children's faces on social media after facing criticism over how she handled their public profiles. Joshua Sila Oct. 13 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Kelce addressed criticism of how she and husband Jason Kelce handle their children's public profiles now that they're in the spotlight. "I made it a point to stop putting their faces on my social media," Kylie said during an appearance on "The Squeeze" podcast with host Tay Lautner.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Says Her Approach to Family Content Has Changed

Source: @KYKELCE/ INSTAGRAM Kylie Kelce explained that as her family's fame grew, she deliberately began sharing updates and photos of her daughters less frequently.

When the 34-year-old and her husband welcomed their eldest daughter, Wyatt, in 2019, she used Instagram much like other parents sharing family milestones. Jason was already well known through his NFL career, but the family's public profile expanded considerably in the years that followed. "As life has gone on and things have changed, I post infrequently overall, and I post, even less frequently, our children," she stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason's Documentary Helped Kylie Rethink Privacy

Source: @KYKELCE/ INSTAGRAM The family's 2023 documentary served as a turning point, prompting Kylie Kelce to draw firm boundaries regarding her daughters' online exposure.

The decision became clearer after the family appeared in Jason's 2023 documentary, Kelce, which followed his life during the 2022 NFL season. "Our kids were included in that because, part of the decision, was surrounded by the impact it had on our family," Kylie explained. "That was really the turning point for me to understand that people can't draw a line for themselves, and I think that sometimes you have to very clearly draw it for them," she elaborated. The girls may occasionally appear on their parents' podcasts. However, Kylie said they are not included in social media clips, brand deals or sponsorships.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Calls the Accusations 'Wild'

Source: @KYKELCE/ INSTAGRAM Kylie Kelce said criticism about how she parents is wild.

Kylie also addressed a recent radio segment that criticized her family's approach to online exposure. After hearing the comments, she checked her Instagram account to see what she had shared. "I'm like, 'My kids aren't in anything,'" she said. She pointed to the timing of her most recent post featuring the girls. It was connected to a major family milestone rather than a regular stream of updates. "The last time I posted [them] was when I gave birth to our last," she added, referring to Finnley's birth announcement in March 2025. Kylie described the criticism as "wild."

Her Daughters' Safety Comes First

Source: @KYKELCE/ INSTAGRAM Kylie Kelce emphasized that ensuring her children's safety remains her absolute highest priority.