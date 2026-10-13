Kylie Kelce Reveals Why She Stopped Posting Photos of Her Daughters Online: 'Things Have Changed'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET
Kylie Kelce addressed criticism of how she and husband Jason Kelce handle their children's public profiles now that they're in the spotlight.
"I made it a point to stop putting their faces on my social media," Kylie said during an appearance on "The Squeeze" podcast with host Tay Lautner.
Kylie Says Her Approach to Family Content Has Changed
When the 34-year-old and her husband welcomed their eldest daughter, Wyatt, in 2019, she used Instagram much like other parents sharing family milestones.
Jason was already well known through his NFL career, but the family's public profile expanded considerably in the years that followed.
"As life has gone on and things have changed, I post infrequently overall, and I post, even less frequently, our children," she stated.
Jason's Documentary Helped Kylie Rethink Privacy
The decision became clearer after the family appeared in Jason's 2023 documentary, Kelce, which followed his life during the 2022 NFL season.
"Our kids were included in that because, part of the decision, was surrounded by the impact it had on our family," Kylie explained.
"That was really the turning point for me to understand that people can't draw a line for themselves, and I think that sometimes you have to very clearly draw it for them," she elaborated.
The girls may occasionally appear on their parents' podcasts. However, Kylie said they are not included in social media clips, brand deals or sponsorships.
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Kylie Calls the Accusations 'Wild'
Kylie also addressed a recent radio segment that criticized her family's approach to online exposure. After hearing the comments, she checked her Instagram account to see what she had shared.
"I'm like, 'My kids aren't in anything,'" she said.
She pointed to the timing of her most recent post featuring the girls. It was connected to a major family milestone rather than a regular stream of updates.
"The last time I posted [them] was when I gave birth to our last," she added, referring to Finnley's birth announcement in March 2025.
Kylie described the criticism as "wild."
Her Daughters' Safety Comes First
Although Kylie continues to talk about motherhood and family life on her podcast, she said protecting her daughters remains central to her decisions.
"I'm still trying to navigate it. I overall want to ensure my kids' safety, and that's always going to be the top priority," she said.
Besides Wyatt, Kylie and Jason share daughters Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley.