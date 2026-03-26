Kylie Kelce Makes Candid Confession About Postpartum Intimacy With Husband Jason: Watch
March 26 2026, Updated 3:55 p.m. ET
Kylie Kelce spilled the good, bad and ugly details of her postpartum intimacy experience.
On the Thursday, March 26, episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Jason Kelce’s wife, 34, admitted her time in the bedroom isn't what it used to be now that she's birthed four kids.
'Its Not All Fun and Games'
“I’m gonna tell you right now, for anyone who has experienced s-- postpartum … are we doing this? We’re doing this. I’m talking about it,” she started. “For anyone who has experienced s-- postpartum specifically — I can only speak to after a vaginal birth. I’ve had varying experiences. Different for every kid. It’s not all fun and games, guys. It’s not all fun and games the first couple of times you catch my drift. We can’t be out here like, ‘That was great!’ What? A human just exited that door.”
Kylie and Jason have been married for nearly eight years and share kids Wyatt, 6, Ellie, 4, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 11 months.
Kylie Kelce Confessed to Wanting a Chest Augmentation
On a February episode of her podcast, Kylie dished on wanting to get a chest augmentation postpartum. After showing a video to her friends of a woman hosting a plastic surgery reveal, the host considered going under the knife herself.
"My plan is, we're gonna end up doing this," she told her pals, who agreed they "were in."
"I already know that ... You were in whether you wanted to be in or not. I was going to bait you with snacks and then just be like, 'Hey have you seen these?'" Kylie continued.
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The mom-of-four is the first to admit that her b------ do not look the same as they did before having kids.
"Eventually I will put my b---- back where they belong because, four kids. That's all I have to say about that," she asserted.
During a November 2025 episode of “Not Gonna Lie,” Kylie shared one of her children’s hilarious remarks about her b----.
"Not gonna lie, my kid told me that Jason's b---- are big and my b---- are tall," she laughed, refraining from revealing which daughter she was referring to.
Kylie Kelce Admits She Was 'Flat'
In a conversation from one month prior with Ashley Graham, the podcaster dished: “Prior to children, I was part of the itty bitty t---- committee. Some would say I was the president."
"I was told in sixth grade that I was so flat, I was jealous of the wall, so there’s that," she added. "It got to a point where when I put on a regular bra and raised my arms, I actually had nothing to sit in the cup to keep the bra down."