Kylie Kelce Squirms as Savannah Guthrie Grills Her on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding: Watch
Jan. 30 2026, Updated 12:18 p.m. ET
Kylie Kelce found herself in an uncomfortable situation when Savannah Guthrie pressed her for wedding details about brother-in-law Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift.
"Do we think there's a wedding this year?" Guthrie, 54, asked during the Friday, January 30, episode of the Today Show.
Savannah Guthrie Pushed for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Wedding Details
Kylie, 33, visibly uncomfortable, squirmed in her seat before replying, "Oh, I don't know."
The Today host doubled down on her question, asking, "Do you really not know?"
"I have no idea," Kylie replied, laughing and looking off-camera.
Savannah made a joke referencing her "Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce" podcast, asking, "You’re not going to lie?”
"Yes! I'm not going to lie," Kylie laughed. "We're so excited to celebrate, though, we can't wait."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announced Engagement in August 2023
Although the "Love Story" singer, 36, and Kansas City Chiefs player, 36, have yet to reveal details surrounding their nuptials, the pair announced their engagement in August 2024 after nearly two years of dating.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the duo captioned a shared Instagram post of them hugging and kissing in a flower-filled garden. The singer's tune "So High School" played in the background, a track that contains several references to their romance.
A few months later, Taylor shared intimate details of the proposal, revealing it happened after she appeared on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast.
"The podcast was just sort of a distraction, sort of a ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," Taylor explained during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "Every time he does the podcast, it’s not like he blacks out all the windows [but there were] fully, like, blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house."
Taylor Swift Was 'Surprised' by the Proposal
After the duo finished recording the episode, Travis asked his then-girlfriend, "Do you wanna go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?"
"And I’m always gonna wanna do that," the Grammy winner confessed. "And then I realized why all the windows were curtained and why he was nervous. It was the best possible-case scenario."
Taylor Swift Praised Travis Kelce's Proposal
In a separate appearance, Taylor praised the football star for "really crushing it in surprising" her.
"While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in," she gushed. "He went all out — 10 out of 10."