or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kylie Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Kelce Squirms as Savannah Guthrie Grills Her on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding: Watch

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Kylie Kelce
Source: 'Today'/YouTube

Kylie Kelce was put in an awkward spot after Savannah Guthrie grilled her for information regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Updated 12:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Kelce found herself in an uncomfortable situation when Savannah Guthrie pressed her for wedding details about brother-in-law Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

"Do we think there's a wedding this year?" Guthrie, 54, asked during the Friday, January 30, episode of the Today Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Pushed for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Wedding Details

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kylie Kelce appeared on the 'Today' show on January 30.
Source: 'Today'/YouTube

Kylie Kelce appeared on the 'Today' show on January 30.

Kylie, 33, visibly uncomfortable, squirmed in her seat before replying, "Oh, I don't know."

The Today host doubled down on her question, asking, "Do you really not know?"

"I have no idea," Kylie replied, laughing and looking off-camera.

Savannah made a joke referencing her "Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce" podcast, asking, "You’re not going to lie?”

"Yes! I'm not going to lie," Kylie laughed. "We're so excited to celebrate, though, we can't wait."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: 'Today'/YouTube

Kylie Kelce was pressed for details about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announced Engagement in August 2023

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August 2024.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August 2024.

Although the "Love Story" singer, 36, and Kansas City Chiefs player, 36, have yet to reveal details surrounding their nuptials, the pair announced their engagement in August 2024 after nearly two years of dating.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the duo captioned a shared Instagram post of them hugging and kissing in a flower-filled garden. The singer's tune "So High School" played in the background, a track that contains several references to their romance.

A few months later, Taylor shared intimate details of the proposal, revealing it happened after she appeared on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

"The podcast was just sort of a distraction, sort of a ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," Taylor explained during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "Every time he does the podcast, it’s not like he blacks out all the windows [but there were] fully, like, blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house."

MORE ON:
Kylie Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Was 'Surprised' by the Proposal

Photo of Taylor Swift confessed that she was surprised by Travis Kelce's proposal.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift confessed that she was surprised by Travis Kelce's proposal.

After the duo finished recording the episode, Travis asked his then-girlfriend, "Do you wanna go and just walk around the backyard and have a glass of wine?"

"And I’m always gonna wanna do that," the Grammy winner confessed. "And then I realized why all the windows were curtained and why he was nervous. It was the best possible-case scenario."

Taylor Swift Praised Travis Kelce's Proposal

Photo of Taylor Swift said Travis Kelce went 'all out' to propose to her.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift said Travis Kelce went 'all out' to propose to her.

In a separate appearance, Taylor praised the football star for "really crushing it in surprising" her.

"While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in," she gushed. "He went all out — 10 out of 10."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.