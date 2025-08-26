BREAKING NEWS Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: See the Sweet Announcement Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years together. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! The couple announced the proposal in a sweet social media post on Tuesday, August 26. The football star, 35, got down on one knee in a stunning field of flowers. He presented the pop star, 35, with an old mine brilliant-cut diamond, featuring a gold band, by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Travis Kelce's Proposal to Taylor Swift

Swift wore a striped maxi dress for the event, while Kelce sported a casual black polo and white jeans. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the duo captioned a shared Instagram post of them hugging and kissing in the garden. The singer's "So High School" played in the background, a track that contains several references to their romance.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce frequently pack on the PDA.

Swift and Kelce — who debuted their relationship in September 2023 — ignited engagement rumors earlier this summer when an envelope addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce" was exposed from Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet’s wedding. It's unclear when Kelce purchased the ring, as he has been busy in football preseason, gearing up for his September NFL start.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent Summer Under the Radar

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift recently joined her fiancé on his podcast.

In June, the duo reportedly cozied up in Florida and kept things quiet and private. "Taylor has not been spotted much, but everyone is buzzing that she is here. Still, people really leave them alone. I think that has been a nice surprise for them," an insider spilled. "When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be. People in the neighborhood say she has been taking walks around with her security, so she is living fairly normally here." Another source dished to a different outlet, "It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future. Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone's radar. They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Sparked Engagement Rumors for Over a Year

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023.

In August 2024, "NFL Live" host Laura Rutledge raised eyebrows when she said the Chiefs star "made a big purchase recently." "No, not an engagement ring, but it was Swift-adjacent," she clarified. "The Chiefs tight end [purchased] a racehorse named — wait for it — Swift Delivery." However, sports reporter Adam Schefter wasn't convinced. "How do you know that Travis Kelce didn’t buy an engagement ring?" he asked. "I don’t know, do you know? Are you going to break some big news here?" Rutledge pressed him.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.