Kylie Kelce Spills on Whether She and Husband Jason Rely on a Nanny for Their 4 Daughters
Oct. 14 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Kylie Kelce offered fans a glimpse into her family's home life, revealing whether she and her husband, Jason Kelce, rely on extra help to raise their four daughters.
"Granted, we do have a nanny," Kylie, 34, said during the Wednesday, October 14, episode of the "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson" podcast. "I always give a shout-out because we couldn’t do it without her, but we have her during regular work hours and really nothing outside of that."
Kylie Kelce on Her 'Unique' Childcare Situation
The mom-of-four said her childcare situation was "unique," adding, "We weren’t going to your typical online databases to find a random person from our neighborhood."
Kylie shares four daughters, Wyatt, 7, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 18 months, with the retired NFL star, 38.
The "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast host admitted she also "couldn't do it without" her parents, Lisa McDevitt and Ed McDevitt, who live 15 minutes away.
Kylie Kelce Said a Live-in Nanny 'Feels Weird'
"They have helped us in every way imaginable. My husband and I have very busy schedules. We don’t necessarily want a live-in nanny or someone who’s going to be raising our kids void of us. That feels weird," she explained. "So we do a lot with my parents every chance we get. We do things with Jason’s parents. We find that those are the values that we were raised with that we want our kids to have, not just because we tell them that, but because we live it."
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Kylie Kelce Says She's Not Interested in Living Far From Her Parents
The Philadelphia native confessed she never considered leaving her home state, saying it would feel odd not to be in the same time zone as her parents.
"Going away, living somewhere else, it felt too removed," she explained. "I always loved the idea of coming back. I joke around that when I start my car it calls my mom. But I would feel so weird if I wasn’t able to go home to my parents."
Kylie Kelce Reveals Why She Stopped Posting Photos of Her Daughters
Kylie often shares parenting insights with fans, revealing earlier this week that she changed her approach regarding sharing photos of her children on social media.
"I made it a point to stop putting their faces on my social media," she said during an appearance on "The Squeeze" podcast with host Tay Lautner on October 13. "As life has gone on and things have changed, I post infrequently overall, and I post, even less frequently, our children."