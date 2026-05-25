Kylie Minogue Reveals Second Cancer Battle in New Documentary
May 25 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET
Kylie Minogue revealed her second cancer diagnosis in her upcoming documentary, Kylie, which premiered on Netflix on May 20. The pop star, now 57, disclosed that she received the diagnosis in early 2021, nearly two decades after her first battle with the disease.
In the documentary, Minogue explains her choice to keep this diagnosis private.
“I was able to keep that to myself … Not like the first time,” she states.
During her first diagnosis in 2005, she faced a highly publicized battle with early-stage b----- cancer, which led her to postpone a tour and undergo IVF treatments. She was declared cancer-free in 2006.
After her second diagnosis, Minogue opted for privacy.
“I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually, I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person,” she shares.
She experienced significant emotional turmoil, admitting that she found it difficult to leave her home.
However, her career saw a resurgence with the song “Padam Padam,” allowing her to regain some stability.
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Minogue’s second diagnosis arose from a routine check-up. Fortunately, she has since made a recovery, and she emphasizes the importance of early detection.
“There will be someone out there who will benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check-ups,” she notes.
Her journey exemplifies the significance of health awareness.
Music played a crucial role in her recovery.
Minogue expresses, “Who knows what’s around the corner, but pop music nurtures me.”
Her passion for music intensified during this challenging period, inspiring a new song titled “Story” on her 2023 album, Tension.
She reflects, “I needed to have something that marked that time.”
In a recent interview, Minogue discussed the lasting impact of her first cancer battle, stating, “You’re trying to understand something you’ve never thought about before.”
This insight highlights the profound effects of her experiences on her life and career.
The documentary provides an intimate look at Minogue’s life, tracing her beginnings as a soap opera actress in Australia to her emergence as a global pop star. The docuseries not only covers her health struggles but also her artistic journey.