Kylie Minogue Stuns Fans With 'Ageless' Appearance at 58th Birthday Party: See Photos

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Kylie Minogue is being celebrated as "ageless" due to her fresh-faced look at her 58th birthday party. "🥹🥹💓Thank you for your birthday love💓🥹🥹," the Australian singer wrote on Instagram on Thursday, May 28. The "Can't Get You Out of My Head" songstress posted a carousel of coverage that included a video of her crew singing "Happy Birthday" as well as herself blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake topped with white writing. It also included footage of white flowers and a mug that said "Hold Onto Now," which is the title of her 2023 single. Minogue was cheery as she danced around at her bash, acting ever-so-youthful by laughing and clapping during the festivities.

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Source: @kylieminogue/instagram Kylie Minogue was joyful on her 58th birthday as she celebrated with her gang.

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Kylie Minogue Looks 'Younger' Than Her Age

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram Kylie Minogue marked her birthday with two Instagram posts.

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The videos were accompanied by a photo of her looking relaxed in a dainty long white see-through dress with her brown purse draped over her hand. Fans praised her wrinkle-free appearance. One well-wisher wrote, "Awww happy birthday beautiful legend Kylie. 🎂🎁🎉🎈❤️❤️❤️❤️ You look gorgeous." Another posted, "You just don't age, Kylie. Looking fabulous.🎂❤️" A third wrote, "Happy belated birthday to the beautiful and legendary Kylie Minogue. You look younger than your age. I love your music and I enjoy listening to your songs. You are a beautiful lady and I hope you enjoyed your birthday." A fourth wrote, "Not a day over 21.💖"

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Kylie Minogue Looked Back Fondly

As she marked her big day, Minogue looked back at her younger years with precious home movies. "Another year around the sun & somehow I ended up exactly where I needed to be … knee deep in old home videos 🥲," Kylie wrote in a separate post on Instagram Thursday, May 28. "Making the documentary reminded me where I come from and why I do all of this. Family forever. ❤️ Thank you for all the love today …. (Socks up!!)"

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram Kylie Minogue shared adorable childhood videos with fans on her birthday.

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Kylie Minogue Revealed Second Cancer Diagnosis

The celebration comes as her Netflix documentary, Kylie, which was released on Wednesday, May 20, makes waves. In it, the Grammy winner revealed her second cancer diagnosis. She received the diagnosis in early 2021, nearly two decades after her first battle with the disease. In the documentary, Minogue explains her choice to keep this diagnosis private. “I was able to keep that to myself … Not like the first time,” she states. During her first diagnosis in 2005, she faced a highly publicized battle with early-stage b----- cancer, which led her to postpone a tour and undergo IVF treatments. She was declared cancer-free in 2006.

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Source: @kylieminogue/instagram Kylie Minogue opened up about keeping her second cancer diagnosis private.

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After her second diagnosis, Minogue opted for privacy. “I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually, I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person,” she shares. She experienced significant emotional turmoil, admitting that she found it difficult to leave her home. However, her career saw a resurgence with the song “Padam Padam,” allowing her to regain some stability.

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Source: @kylieminogue/instagram Kylie Minogueis a two-time Grammy winner.