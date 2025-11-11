La Toya Jackson Sparks Health Concerns After Sharing Cryptic Video From Doctor's Office: 'Hoping Everything Goes Well'
Nov. 11 2025, Published 7:28 a.m. ET
La Toya Jackson had fans worried after posting a mysterious video from inside a doctor’s office.
The 68-year-old singer appeared on camera in a bright orange cap, oversized sunglasses and a matching scarf as she sat in a medical chair, speaking softly to her followers.
“Hi guys, I hope everyone's doing well. I'm here with the doctor again, so I'm hoping that everything goes well with me. All results are good, and I hope you guys have a great day. Bye!” she said in a November 7 post, offering no explanation beyond that brief message.
In her caption, she added, “Wishing you guys a fun filled lovely weekend with much joy!!! Sending love and light to you all!❤️💫 Please stay safe, and of course most of all healthy!💖.”
The vague update immediately had fans flooding the comments section.
Messages poured in, with one writing, “may God’s love surround you and bring you peace and quick recovery ❤️🩹.”
Her family also chimed in, as nephew Taryll Jackson wrote, “Love you! 💙🙏🏽,” while niece Brandi Jackson added, “I Love you 🙏🏽❤️.”
Another fan posted, “I pray that you are well ❤❤God bless you 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿❤❤❤
Three days later, La Toya followed up with another Instagram video.
“Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed [it] — that place again,” she joked in the November 10 clip. “Constantly getting checkups,” she continued, before adding, “Oh well. Have a great week, guys.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She captioned that post with another uplifting message, telling fans she is “sending love, hugs and light to you all!” and wishing them a “positive, prosperous, enjoyable week.”
As OK! previously reported, fans have been keeping a close eye on La Toya’s health since December 2024, when she appeared noticeably thinner in a holiday video filmed during a trip to Qatar.
Concerned followers filled the comments section at the time, with one writing, "La Toya hunnie (and I ask this VERY respectfully and lovingly) what is going on hun? You look TOO frail!”
Others speculated her changing appearance could be linked to plastic surgery, while more sympathetic followers urged people not to judge.
One fan wrote, "Praying for her. let's not judge other people cuz we don't know what this woman been through in her life."