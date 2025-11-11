La Toya Jackson Sparks Health Concerns After Sharing Cryptic Video From Doctor's Office: 'Hoping Everything Goes Well'

Article continues below advertisement

La Toya Jackson had fans worried after posting a mysterious video from inside a doctor’s office. The 68-year-old singer appeared on camera in a bright orange cap, oversized sunglasses and a matching scarf as she sat in a medical chair, speaking softly to her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram La Toya Jackson shared a video from a doctor’s office that worried fans.

Article continues below advertisement

“Hi guys, I hope everyone's doing well. I'm here with the doctor again, so I'm hoping that everything goes well with me. All results are good, and I hope you guys have a great day. Bye!” she said in a November 7 post, offering no explanation beyond that brief message.

Article continues below advertisement

In her caption, she added, “Wishing you guys a fun filled lovely weekend with much joy!!! Sending love and light to you all!❤️💫 Please stay safe, and of course most of all healthy!💖.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The vague update immediately had fans flooding the comments section. Messages poured in, with one writing, “may God’s love surround you and bring you peace and quick recovery ❤️‍🩹.” Her family also chimed in, as nephew Taryll Jackson wrote, “Love you! 💙🙏🏽,” while niece Brandi Jackson added, “I Love you 🙏🏽❤️.” Another fan posted, “I pray that you are well ❤❤God bless you 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿❤❤❤

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram The singer didn’t explain why she at the doctor's office.

Article continues below advertisement

Three days later, La Toya followed up with another Instagram video. “Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed [it] — that place again,” she joked in the November 10 clip. “Constantly getting checkups,” she continued, before adding, “Oh well. Have a great week, guys.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She captioned that post with another uplifting message, telling fans she is “sending love, hugs and light to you all!” and wishing them a “positive, prosperous, enjoyable week.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Taryll Jackson/YouTube;MEGA Family members sent supportive messages online to the star.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, fans have been keeping a close eye on La Toya’s health since December 2024, when she appeared noticeably thinner in a holiday video filmed during a trip to Qatar. Concerned followers filled the comments section at the time, with one writing, "La Toya hunnie (and I ask this VERY respectfully and lovingly) what is going on hun? You look TOO frail!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram The TV personality later said she’s 'constantly getting checkups.'