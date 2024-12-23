or
La Toya Jackson's Shockingly Thin Appearance in New Video Sparks Health Concerns From Fans: 'Praying for Her'

Photo of La Toya Jackson.
Source: @latoyjackson/instagram

La Toya Jackson's fans voiced their concerns about her health three months after the star's brother Tito Jackson died.

By:

Dec. 23 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

La Toya Jackson's latest Instagram post has fans concerned for her well-being.

In a Friday, December 20, video, the 68-year-old star wore all black with gold accessories as she wished fans happy holidays while she was visiting Qatar, but she looked thinner than ever in the clip.

la toya jackson thin appearance health concerns
Source: @latoyjackson/instagram

La Toya Jackson's appearance in a new social media post sparked health concerns from fans.

"La Toya hunnie (and I ask this VERY respectfully and lovingly) what is going on hun? You look TOO frail!" one supporter wrote in the comments section. "I know many people notice but are afraid to ask or bring it up."

"Omg I love La Toya but she really messed herself up," another person said, assuming her changed look could have been from plastic surgery.

"😬Too skinny. Scary 😱," confessed a third, while a fourth individual wrote, "Praying for her. let's not judge other people cuz [sic] we don't know what this woman been through in her life."

la toya jackson thin appearance health concerns
Source: @latoyjackson/instagram

Many of the singer's supporters thought she looked too thin in the footage.

La Toya Jackson

Some admirers thought Jackson could be struggling with her mental health since brother Tito Jackson passed away at age 70 in September from a heart attack.

La Toya called her brother "a kind and gentle soul" after his passing and marked his October birthday by sharing a video of them hugging.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday Tito!🤍I will always love you!🤍🤍🤍," she gushed.

la toya jackson thin appearance health concerns
Source: @latoyjackson/instagram

Jackson lost her brother Tito Jackson this past September.

The Jackson 5 alum's three sons confirmed his death in a touching message.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," they stated. "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously."

Two of Michael Jackson's kids, Paris and Bigi, were seen at the funeral alongside countless other relatives.

While La Toya is also a singer and performer, she wasn't a member of the Jackson 5, which featured only brothers Michael, Tito, Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon.

la toya jackson thin appearance health concerns
Source: mega

The Jackson 5 first formed in 1964.

Michael, the most famous of the brood, passed away after going into cardiac arrest due to a drug overdose at age 50 in 2009.

In La Toya's 2011 memoir Staring Over, she called the King of Pop's death "premeditated," claiming the "Thriller" vocalist always feared people would kill him to try and get his money.

"They planned to take my brother out, and my brother knew it," she wrote.

