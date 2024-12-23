La Toya Jackson's Shockingly Thin Appearance in New Video Sparks Health Concerns From Fans: 'Praying for Her'

La Toya Jackson's fans voiced their concerns about her health three months after the star's brother Tito Jackson died.

In a Friday, December 20, video, the 68-year-old star wore all black with gold accessories as she wished fans happy holidays while she was visiting Qatar, but she looked thinner than ever in the clip.

"La Toya hunnie (and I ask this VERY respectfully and lovingly) what is going on hun? You look TOO frail!" one supporter wrote in the comments section. "I know many people notice but are afraid to ask or bring it up."

"Omg I love La Toya but she really messed herself up," another person said, assuming her changed look could have been from plastic surgery.