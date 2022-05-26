Laced Hair Extensions Steal The Show At The 2022 Met Gala With High Pony On 'Emily In Paris' Star Ashley Park

After getting Ashley Park's hair prepped, Hawkins went on to describe the process of placing the extensions in Park's hair. He continued, “Once her tresses were completely dry, I went in and clipped a couple of Laced Hair Extensions at her crown and snatched her hair into a half up high ponytail, securing it with my Goody Clear Ouchless Elastics. I then connected the bottom half of the hair to the high ponytail and secured it with a second Goody Clear Ouchless Elastic. Finally to style, I went in and curled the ponytail with a 1.25 inch curling iron.”

Following the curling process Hawkins went on to explain how he was able to further elevate the the hairstyle by concealing the elastic and giving the extensions a finishing glow. Hawkins said, “Once everything was curled, I went in and wrapped a strand of hair around the base of the ponytail and secured it strongly with Living Proof Control Hairspray and a Goody Bobby Pin. To complete the look I teased the base of the ponytail and sprayed a generous amount of Living Proof Dry Volume and Texture Spray. The result was luxurious, voluminous, and opulent!”

In order to further provide assistance for those who want the Met Gala look, and also on how to apply clip-in-extensions most effectively at home, Hawkins gave his best advice for the process. He stated, “Make sure you tease and use a good hairspray to create an ‘anchor’ to clip the extension into. That way it won’t slip. I also like to clip extensions at a bit of an angle going towards the face as opposed to a straight horizontal line. That way the extensions are hidden.”

With Hawkins’ extensive expertise with red carpet events and willingness to share his secrets with fans of his work, he was the perfect professional for this Met Gala collaboration with Laced Hair Extensions on Ashley Park’s look. Considering the depth of Hawkins' love for Laced Hair Extensions and ultra glam red carpet hair, we’re hoping to see more iconic hairstyles from these two in the future.