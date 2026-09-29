HEALTH Lady A's Charles Kelley Reveals Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis, Says 'I Want to Keep Working' Source: MEGA Lady A singer Charles Kelley revealed he has been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. Taylor Camp Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lady A singer Charles Kelley is opening up about being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer and revealed why he has no plans to stop making music. Kelley revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, September 29, he was diagnosed with Waldenström macroglobulinemia, a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that affects white blood cells. Despite the frightening diagnosis, the country star said he remains focused on his career and family as he navigates his health battle.

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Charles Kelley Reveals His Rare Cancer Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Charles Kelley is navigating a diagnosis of Waldenström macroglobulinemia, a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Kelley learned he had Waldenström macroglobulinemia after undergoing testing that revealed something wasn't right with his blood. The condition causes abnormal white blood cells to build up in the bone marrow, which can interfere with the body's production of healthy blood cells. For Kelley, receiving a cancer diagnosis came as a major shock, particularly as he balanced life as a musician, husband and father. The Lady A member has since been navigating treatment while determining how much his diagnosis will impact his day-to-day life.

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Charles Kelley Wants to Continue Making Music

Source: MEGA The country singer said he wants to continue working despite facing a new health challenge.

Although Kelley is facing a serious health challenge, he isn't ready to step away from the career he's built with Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood. "I want to keep working," the singer explained while discussing his plans for the future. Lady A has been together for nearly two decades, becoming one of country music's most recognizable groups with hits including "Need You Now" and "I Run to You."

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Charles Kelley Has Faced Health Challenges Before

Source: MEGA Charles Kelley previously dealt with another health scare when he was hospitalized with appendicitis in 2021.

The cancer diagnosis isn't the first health scare Kelley has experienced publicly. In July 2021, the singer was hospitalized after developing appendicitis shortly before Lady A was scheduled to perform its first show in more than a year. The medical emergency forced the group to cancel its appearance at Minnesota's Lakefront Music Fest. Kelley recovered quickly and returned home days later, thanking the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who treated him. He has also previously been open about his sobriety and decision to stop drinking.

Charles Kelley Is Focused on His Family and Future

Source: MEGA Charles Kelley and wife Cassie are parents to sons Ward and Archer.