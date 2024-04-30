10 Best Lady Gaga Music Videos: 'Bad Romance,' 'Marry The Night' and More

Lady Gaga dropped the intriguing music video for "Alejandro" in 2009 as part of her The Fame Monster release.

In the clip, Lady Gaga portrays the roles of a queen and a nun as her backup dancers deliver an exhilarating performance while donning fishnets and high heels.

"I was not thinking in terms [of influences.] I saw it more as a combination of cinema and theater," director Steven Klein explained about the music video in an email to MTV News. "[It is] about a woman's desire to resurrect a dead love and who cannot face the brutality of her present situation. The pain of living without your true love."