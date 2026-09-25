Lady Gaga Kept Baby News a Secret From Her 'Closest Confidantes,' Source Says: 'Nearly Nobody Knew'

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Lady Gaga reportedly kept her first child so private that some of the people in her personal orbit were unaware she had become a mother. "Nearly nobody knew," an insider dished, adding that the Grammy winner's "closest confidantes … had no idea."

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Gaga's Friends Were Not Offended

Source: MEGA Lady Gaga's life has been very public since her early twenties.

One friend said there was no resentment over being left out of the news. "I'm so excited for her and happy that they kept her a secret," the source told Page Six. "It's a healthy thing for her to be able to have secrets with her partner," the friend continued. "They have an amazing biodome of love that they have. Seems like a really safe place for her. She hasn't really gotten to have a private life since she was like 22 … she's been lying low since the tour ended."

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Gaga Is Enjoying Motherhood

Source: MEGA Lady Gaga has stepped out of the public eye as she embraces being a mom.

The pop star's routine now looks considerably different from the one she maintained while touring. "She's loving being a mom," an insider said. "She wanted to do these big tours and I think now she's done performing at least for a very long while. She just wants to be a mom now." The performer wrapped her Mayhem Ball tour in April after 86 shows, then largely stepped away from the public eye.

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The Pop Star Has 'Completely Secluded Herself'

Source: MEGA Lady Gaga's friends love the fact that she has some semblance of normal life.

Her retreat from public life has continued as she settles into motherhood. "She has completely secluded herself with the baby," an insider said. The source also praised Michael Polansky, describing the entrepreneur as a "really nice, normal guy." Another friend said they were "very pro Michael" and supportive of the couple having "some semblance of a normal life carved out."

Her Daughter Was Born in June

Source: MEGA Lady Gaga's daughter was born via a surrogate.