Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Welcomed Their First Child Through Surrogate

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky welcomed a beautiful baby girl via a surrogate after news broke that they are now parents. TMZ broke the news of the birth of Gaga and Polansky’s daughter, Rose Bean Polansky, and revealed that she was born on June 9 in Los Angeles. Their daughter’s name has a special meaning for Gaga. The singer has a Rose tattoo on her back, which is also a tribute to her performance of “La Vie En Rose,” from the movie A Star Is Born. The name Bean comes from LGBTQ+ activist Carl Bean, who inspired her song “Born This Way.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Birth of Baby Rose

Source: MEGA Lady Gaga's daughter is named Rose.

No details have been released on her decision to have her baby via a surrogate. In the past, the “Bad Romance” singer has been open about her struggles with fibromyalgia, which causes severe pain and exhaustion.

Article continues below advertisement

Baby Rose Bean Seen for the First Time

Source: MEGA The duo got engaged in 2024.

The world saw a glimpse of baby Rose in new photos obtained by Page Six. A photo began circulating of Gaga carrying Rose while walking alongside Polansky in Northern California, marking one of the first times the family has been spotted together in public. The couple has largely kept a low profile as they spend time with their daughter. Gaga and Polansky have been engaged since 2024, with the singer confirming their engagement during the Paris Olympics. While they have kept details about their wedding plans under wraps, the couple has hinted that they have a specific timeline in mind.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky’s Dating History

Source: MEGA The couple met at a mutual friend's birthday party.

The couple met in 2019 while attending mutual friend Sean Parker’s 40th birthday party in Los Angeles. While at the party, they talked for three hours. “My mom, she said, ‘I just met your husband,’” she told Access Hollywood in an interview. “And I was like, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’” They were later seen in public ringing in the New Year together. In February 2020, Gaga officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Lady Gaga’s Health Struggles

Source: MEGA The singer has previously spoken about living with fibromyalgia.