ENTERTAINMENT Lady Gaga's Short Cameo on 'Wednesday' Sparks Fan Outrage: 'She's Severely Underused' Source: Netflix Lady Gaga’s cameo on ‘Wednesday’ sparked backlash after fans complained she was 'severely underused' in Season 2. OK! Staff Sept. 6 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Mother Monster arrived on Wednesday Season 2, but Lady Gaga's fans aren't having it with her 2-minute screen time. The Grammy winner took on the role of Rosaline Rotwood, a character fans hoped would have a more significant presence in the Netflix series. In Episode 6, Gaga's character attempts to help Jenna Ortega's titular Wednesday regain her powers, but viewers were left wanting more. Although Gaga's song, "The Dead Dance," debuted in Episode 7, her absence from the scene further fueled frustration.

Source: Netflix Lady Gaga appeared as Rosaline Rotwood in Episode 6.

Criticism Rises

"Lady Gaga's role in Wednesday? ok thanks for nothing," one user lamented on X, while another added: "While I love Gaga, she's severely underused in Wednesday. Disappointed, but I'm only on episode 7 - we'll see what happens in the finale."

Despite some viewers noting that her cameo was expected to be brief, numerous fans remained unsatisfied. "Can you believe they hyped Lady Gaga's role in Wednesday only for her to have two minutes of screen time including that horrendous CGI scene?" one post remarked.

Source: Netflix Fans were upset the Grammy winner had just two minutes of screen time.

A Mixed Reception

Not all feedback was negative, though. Some fans were thrilled with Gaga's brief appearance. "Lady Gaga ate her role up on Wednesday 🫰🏿," praised a supporter, while another chimed in, "Seeing Lady Gaga in Wednesday is just what I needed." In her short run, Gaga's character was introduced in the second batch of the show's latest installment, which premiered on September 3. Episode 6 featured Wednesday visiting the grave of her deceased professor Rosaline, who is known for her second sight. Despite Wednesday's grandmother (Joanna Lumley) encouraging her visit, she warned that "proceeding with caution" is necessary. As Wednesday approached Rosaline's grave, she incanted a Latin inscription: "Be warned. Should my gaze be broken, a deadly trick I will play."

Source: Netflix 'The Dead Dance' premiered in Episode 7, but Lady Gaga was absent from the scene.

A Dramatic Encounter

Gaga's Rosaline offered help to Wednesday, making a bold statement: "The crack in your monochrome uniform is your overbearing arrogance." Unfortunately, the spell was interrupted by the late Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), leading to a body swap reminiscent of Freaky Friday. Enid, now in Wednesday's body, learned how to reverse the spell with Rosaline's guidance. Adding to the excitement, Gaga's new song "The Dead Dance" premiered in Episode 7 during a dance sequence featuring Enid and Agnes (Evie Templeton). Earlier this year, Gaga revealed to Tudum.com how she secured the role in Wednesday.

Source: Netflix Tim Burton became a key inspiration in Lady Gaga’s song for 'Wednesday.'