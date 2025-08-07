or
'Wednesday' Season 2: What to Expect, Number of Episodes, Cast Members and More

Photo of Jenna Ortega
Source: Netflix

Jenna Ortega confirmed that Season 2 of ‘Wednesday’ includes some major stars joining the series.

Profile Image

Aug. 7 2025, Published 7:36 a.m. ET

Aug. 7 2025, Published 7:36 a.m. ET
Fans of the Addams Family and dark humor can rejoice — Wednesday Season 2 is now here, and it’s set to bring even more horror and mayhem.

Jenna Ortega, who plays the iconic Wednesday Addams, hints at a season that pays homage to classic slasher films while introducing new cast members and thrilling storylines.

Photo of Emma Meyers and Jenna Ortega
Source: Netflix

Enid gets a major upgrade this season, Emma Myers confirmed.

What to Expect From Season 2

Wednesday is returning to Netflix with a "supernatural mystery" as she navigates "fresh foes and woes" at Nevermore Academy. Ortega, upon signing on as a producer, promised a follow-up that leans heavily into horror.

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show," Ortega revealed, ensuring fans that romance isn't on the agenda for Wednesday. "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Previous seasons hinted at the dark secrets lurking in the Addams family, and this one promises no less. "Every family has dark secrets, Wednesday," says Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) ominously.

How Many Episodes Are There?

Wednesday Season 2 consists of eight episodes, with the first four already streaming on Netflix. The second portion will arrive on September 3, ensuring fans have plenty of content to devour.

Photo of Karina Varadi
Source: Netflix

Four new episodes dropped on August 6.

Star-Studded Cast and New Faces

Ortega will be joined by a remarkable cast, including Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Christopher Lloyd and Lady Gaga, who plays Rosaline Rotwood — a charismatic teacher at Nevermore. "I love Jenna, and I really had an amazing time!" Gaga said, focusing on keeping her role a secret.

Returning cast members include Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley and Emma Myers as Enid, who promises to be a "bit more of a bada-- this time around."

Photo of Steve Buscemi and Paco Cabezas
Source: Netflix

Steve Buscemi and Lady Gaga joined Wednesday's star-studded cast.

A Haunting Trailer and Release Schedule

Fans can watch the official Season 2 trailer, which captures Wednesday's chilling return to Nevermore as she contemplates her roommate Enid's fate.

"Enid dies and it's all my fault," she asserts, solidifying her mission to prevent disaster.

Source: Netflix/YouTube
Also, be sure to check out the first six minutes of Season 2, which Netflix released back in May.

It features a tense showdown between Wednesday and a serial killer, setting the stage for the darker themes of the season.

Behind the Scenes

Tim Burton, famed for his unique vision, returns to direct four episodes of the new season, including the premiere and finale.

With the creative team leaning into a horror-focused direction inspired by vintage slasher films, viewers can expect thrilling moments that pay homage to classics like Carrie and Prom Night.

Photo of Jenna Ortega
Source: Netflix

Netflix renewed ‘Wednesday’ for Season 3.

Season 3 Confirmed!

Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for a third season, with plans to dive deeper into the Addams family's dark legacy. "We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday," said showrunner Al Gough.

