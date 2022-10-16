Lagniappe Chauffeured Services Developed The Industry Standard For Client Safety In New Orleans

In this day and age, a primordial concern that most people have with transportation is their protection and security. True enough, crime rates have skyrocketed over the years, leaving residents and sojourners fearing for their safety. Taking heed of the need for transportation services that guarantee individuals safe travels and trips, Lagniappe Chauffeured Services addressed itself to the challenge of creating a platform that would offer rides that do not only ensure safety but provide comfort as well. Today, this trailblazing entity has been making waves in New Orleans with luxury cars and top-notch chauffeur services.

Widely acknowledged for elevating the transportation scene, Lagniappe Chauffeured Services has made its way to the forefront of the industry as one of Louisiana’s premier ground transportation companies. Taking pride in its ability to provide world-class service without fail, the company has set the bar high while restoring people’s confidence in transportation services, particularly in the festive and culture-rich city of New Orleans.

“By adding a twist to the traditional car services, the LCS business model will set the new tone for what will eventually become the industry standard for ground transportation service domestically and internationally,” revealed founder and CEO Robert Daspit. “At Lagniappe Chauffeured Services, our goal is to become the only car service that you trust when traveling in New Orleans.”