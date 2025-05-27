or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Brittany Cartwright
OK LogoREALITY TV

Lala Kent's Bold Prediction: Reality Star Told Brittany Cartwright She May 'End Up Dead' If She Didn't Leave Jax Taylor

Composite photo of Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright
Source: MEGA

Lala Kent told Brittany Cartwright she may 'end up dead' if she didn't leave Jax Taylor.

By:

May 27 2025, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lala Kent made a bold statement on her “Give Them Lala” podcast, admitting she advised Brittany Cartwright to get out of her relationship with Jax Taylor before someone got hurt.

“I remember when it did start getting very, very bad,” Kent told Cartwright, “and you and I were driving… and we were talking just about what you were going through…You were talking about some Ring footage. And you were like, ‘I can show you.’” Kent recalled this was prior to Cartwright separating from Taylor, noting she was just “toying with the idea” of leaving him.

Article continues below advertisement

'Someone's Gonna End Up Dead'

Source: @nosmokenomore/X

Lala Kent said if Brittany Cartwright showed her a video of Jax Taylor and they reconciled, she didn't think she'd 'ever be able to be around him again.'

“And I said to you, ‘If you show me, if you guys reconcile, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to be around him again,’” Kent continued. “Two days before you guys picked up cameras, we were at the school, you showed me a video, and I said, ‘If you don’t get out of this, someone’s gonna end up dead. And it probably will be you.’” Catwright acknowledged what Kent was saying, admitting that things were “escalating" at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Mama Bear Came Out'

Photo of Jax Taylor, Cruz Cauchi and Brittany Cartwright
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright said her son, Cruz, gave her the ammunition to leave Jax Taylor.

“It took me a long time to leave,” she admitted, “but I did leave… you have to hit your breaking point… Having Cruz around with all the fighting and stuff that was going on, that really brought me to my breaking point… it just got to the point where it was so toxic and so bad, and my little sweet innocent Cruz having to be around that, it broke my heart. So my mama bear came out.”

Kent continued blasting Cartwright’s relationship with Taylor, stating he “didn’t care what he said to you, how he acted… normally, in front of people, they [narcissists] want to put on a show, and then behind closed doors all h--- breaks loose. But he only cared about the audience watching him on camera.”

MORE ON:
Brittany Cartwright

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Hardest Season'

Composite photo of Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent
Source: @nosmokenomore/X

Brittany Cartwright said this season of 'The Valley' was the 'hardest season she's ever filmed.'

Cartwirght agreed, insisting people “need to realize” if Taylor treated her the way he did on camera, they should “think about” what she dealt with all the time when there weren't cameras in her face.

She also shared this was the “hardest season she’s ever filmed” during her time on reality television, saying it was “hard to watch back.”

Photo of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright said she's 'showing a lot of growth and strength' amid her split from Jax Taylor.

“I think that I’m definitely… showing a different side of me that people aren’t used to,” she added. “I’m showing a lot of growth and strength.” Kent replied, “It’ll be one of the hardest times of your entire life for the long run… this will always be one of the most difficult, most challenging times of your life.” Cartwright and Taylor separated in February 2024, and she filed for divorce from him in August 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.