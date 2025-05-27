Lala Kent's Bold Prediction: Reality Star Told Brittany Cartwright She May 'End Up Dead' If She Didn't Leave Jax Taylor

Lala Kent made a bold statement on her “Give Them Lala” podcast, admitting she advised Brittany Cartwright to get out of her relationship with Jax Taylor before someone got hurt.

“I remember when it did start getting very, very bad,” Kent told Cartwright, “and you and I were driving… and we were talking just about what you were going through…You were talking about some Ring footage. And you were like, ‘I can show you.’” Kent recalled this was prior to Cartwright separating from Taylor, noting she was just “toying with the idea” of leaving him.