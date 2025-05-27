Lala Kent's Bold Prediction: Reality Star Told Brittany Cartwright She May 'End Up Dead' If She Didn't Leave Jax Taylor
Lala Kent made a bold statement on her “Give Them Lala” podcast, admitting she advised Brittany Cartwright to get out of her relationship with Jax Taylor before someone got hurt.
“I remember when it did start getting very, very bad,” Kent told Cartwright, “and you and I were driving… and we were talking just about what you were going through…You were talking about some Ring footage. And you were like, ‘I can show you.’” Kent recalled this was prior to Cartwright separating from Taylor, noting she was just “toying with the idea” of leaving him.
'Someone's Gonna End Up Dead'
“And I said to you, ‘If you show me, if you guys reconcile, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to be around him again,’” Kent continued. “Two days before you guys picked up cameras, we were at the school, you showed me a video, and I said, ‘If you don’t get out of this, someone’s gonna end up dead. And it probably will be you.’” Catwright acknowledged what Kent was saying, admitting that things were “escalating" at the time.
'My Mama Bear Came Out'
“It took me a long time to leave,” she admitted, “but I did leave… you have to hit your breaking point… Having Cruz around with all the fighting and stuff that was going on, that really brought me to my breaking point… it just got to the point where it was so toxic and so bad, and my little sweet innocent Cruz having to be around that, it broke my heart. So my mama bear came out.”
Kent continued blasting Cartwright’s relationship with Taylor, stating he “didn’t care what he said to you, how he acted… normally, in front of people, they [narcissists] want to put on a show, and then behind closed doors all h--- breaks loose. But he only cared about the audience watching him on camera.”
- 'Leave Him!': Lala Kent Admits She Encouraged Brittany Cartwright to Separate From Jax Taylor
- Brittany Cartwright Shares Cryptic Post About the 'Life She Wants' Amid Shocking Separation From Jax Taylor
- Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright 'Question Whether They’re Suited for Each Other' After Shocking Split
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'The Hardest Season'
Cartwirght agreed, insisting people “need to realize” if Taylor treated her the way he did on camera, they should “think about” what she dealt with all the time when there weren't cameras in her face.
She also shared this was the “hardest season she’s ever filmed” during her time on reality television, saying it was “hard to watch back.”
“I think that I’m definitely… showing a different side of me that people aren’t used to,” she added. “I’m showing a lot of growth and strength.” Kent replied, “It’ll be one of the hardest times of your entire life for the long run… this will always be one of the most difficult, most challenging times of your life.” Cartwright and Taylor separated in February 2024, and she filed for divorce from him in August 2024.