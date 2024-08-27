'The Valley' Star Brittany Cartwright Files for Divorce From Jax Taylor After 5 Years of Marriage

While the public has known The Valley stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been separated since February, their marriage is officially over as it’s been reported Cartwright officially filed for divorce.

According to documents obtained by OK!, Cartwright filed the motion to divorce Taylor due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Listing the date of separation as January 24, she went on to seek primary legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz, who is 3 years old. Cartwright also noted she would like Taylor to have visitation rights to their son. As far as support goes, the mother-of-one asked the court not to award spousal support to either of them. This makes sense, as both command reality TV salaries at this point.

Neither Taylor or Cartwright have commented on the divorce as of yet.