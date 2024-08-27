'The Valley' Star Brittany Cartwright Files for Divorce From Jax Taylor After 5 Years of Marriage
It’s over!
While the public has known The Valley stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been separated since February, their marriage is officially over as it’s been reported Cartwright officially filed for divorce.
According to documents obtained by OK!, Cartwright filed the motion to divorce Taylor due to “irreconcilable differences.”
Listing the date of separation as January 24, she went on to seek primary legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz, who is 3 years old. Cartwright also noted she would like Taylor to have visitation rights to their son. As far as support goes, the mother-of-one asked the court not to award spousal support to either of them. This makes sense, as both command reality TV salaries at this point.
Neither Taylor or Cartwright have commented on the divorce as of yet.
During the first season of The Valley, fans watched Cartwright and Taylor's marital problems unfold.
Cartwright was frequently vocal about wanting another baby, while her husband kept pushing it off. He also kept pointing out Cartwright's drinking as problematic. This led to arguments, and one particularly explosive one took place in front of the rest of the cast.
Due to the tension between the pair, fans weren't shocked when Cartwright announced they had separated in February.
On the February 29 installment of their "When Reality Hits" podcast, Cartwright confirmed the pair had parted ways.
“Marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she said at the time. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”
With all of these ongoing issues, it was also not the biggest shock when Taylor decided to enter a mental health treatment facility on July 30.
A rep for Taylor — who confirmed the reality star was entering an in-patient facility to deal with mental health problems — asked for “privacy and respect” until Taylor was able to speak further on the matter.
On August 20, it was confirmed Taylor would be leaving treatment and was looking forward to co-parenting his son and returning to film for The Valley’s second season.
In the wake of that news, it's been reported there was so much tension between Cartwright and Taylor that they could not even be in the same room during filming.
The Valley is currently filming its second season and it seems almost guaranteed fans will see this drama play out when it returns.