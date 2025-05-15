'It's Pre-Cancer': Lala Kent Prescribed 'Chemotherapy Drops' After Noticing 'Discoloration' in One of Her Eyes
Lala Kent has spilled more details about an ongoing issue she's had with one of her eyes.
In a Tuesday, May 13, Instagram Story video, the reality star, 34, revealed what started as "discoloration" in the white of her eye turned out to be something more serious.
Lala Kent's Eye Issue
"I originally went to an eye doctor, and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, it just looks like an inflamed pinguecula,’ right? And a lot of people wrote in and were saying that same type of thing, or maybe it was allergies," the mom-of-two explained. "For some reason, that just didn’t feel right because the [eye] drops they gave me weren’t working."
The Vanderpump Rules alum decided to go to another doctor who "came very highly recommended — and he looked at it and said, ‘I do not think it is [an inflamed pinguecula] at all. I actually want to biopsy it because, to me, it looks like it could be pre-cancer.’"
She was able to get another appointment right away, with the new doctor confirming it was "pre-cancer." Instead of having surgery, Kent will use "chemotherapy drops" for three months, using the prescription every other week, she shared on May 14.
She's hoping the medication "kills all of the cancerous cells," but if it doesn't, she'll then have to take the next steps.
The Reality Star Admits She's 'Freaking Out' Over the Situation
The blonde beauty first noticed something was "weird" earlier this month, but "a week and a half ago, it started becoming an actual — it looked like a blister to me."
"They’ll either put a stitch or they do a skin graft from the back of the eyelid. I don’t know," she added of the potential procedure. "I’m kind of freaking out a little."
The "Give Them Lala" podcast host admitted she can't help but "stress" over the ordeal and "think about every possible horrendous situation," but she's doing her best "to stay positive."
Lala Kent's Past Health Issues
In March, Kent discussed how her mental and physical health was affected by her breakup from unfaithful ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.
Confessing she weighed only 90 pounds at the time, she recalled, "I couldn’t eat. I was not well. That was the most horrendous time of my life."
The Bravo star explained that even well after the split, she would be hit with flashbacks from their tumultuous time together, which forced her to tell herself, "‘You’re OK. That time of your life is over, and you’re on the other side. It’s over. It’s done.' That feels so good."
Kent and Emmett parted ways in 2021. They share daughter Ocean, 4.
In September 2024, she gave birth to her second child, daughter Sosa, who was conceived with a sperm donor.