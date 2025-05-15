'It's Pre-Cancer': Lala Kent Prescribed 'Chemotherapy Drops' After Noticing 'Discoloration' in One of Her Eyes

The Vanderpump Rules alum decided to go to another doctor who "came very highly recommended — and he looked at it and said, ‘I do not think it is [an inflamed pinguecula] at all. I actually want to biopsy it because, to me, it looks like it could be pre-cancer.’"

She was able to get another appointment right away, with the new doctor confirming it was "pre-cancer." Instead of having surgery, Kent will use "chemotherapy drops" for three months, using the prescription every other week, she shared on May 14.

She's hoping the medication "kills all of the cancerous cells," but if it doesn't, she'll then have to take the next steps.