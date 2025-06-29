Is Trouble in Paradise? Lana Del Rey's Marriage to Jeremy Dufrene Sparks Concerns Amid New Music
Lana Del Rey's latest music has fans speculating about her marriage to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, but insiders told a news outlet that she remains fully committed to making their relationship work.
The couple's serene lifestyle in the Louisiana swamps offers the singer a refreshing escape from Hollywood's pressures.
"Fans are convinced that she didn't sign a prenup because she's singing about her husband with lyrics like, 'what's yours is mine.' People are reading into it, but at the same time, Lana is very vague when it comes to her marriage," the source dished.
Del Rey, 39, "has never clarified if there was or wasn't a prenup."
"But considering how traditional she's gotten since she started dating Jeremy and how quickly they married, it's very likely she didn't have one. What she will say is that she's never been happier," the insider explained. "That she feels loved and safe with him and is so much more in her element living at the river than she ever has been walking the red carpet. She's on tour right now and headed to the U.K. and all she can talk about is how much she wants to get home to her life in Louisiana with Jeremy."
The source also shared that the "Summertime Sadness" singer and Dufrene, 49, are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary this July, and she claims it's been the best year of her life.
Del Rey and Dufrene tied the knot in September 2024 in Louisiana at a picturesque bayou.
However, just a month later, a second source revealed that those close to Del Rey viewed the marriage as an "impulse" decision since she and Dufrene began dating only a few months prior.
"She's always had a thing for older men, so in some ways this isn't all that out of character, but that doesn't mean people around her aren't concerned that she's jumped into this way too quickly," this insider explained. "By all accounts, Jeremy is a decent guy, but it's still hard to imagine this lasting long term."
Another insider shed light on the stark differences in their backgrounds.
"Their lives couldn't be more opposite," the third source said. "Sure, she's having fun now playing house with him on the bayou, but when the novelty wears off, no doubt she's going to want to go back to her Hollywood life. It's just unimaginable that she's going to give up her career long term."
Yet, a fourth insider offered a brighter perspective on Dufrene, describing him as "a standup man who doesn't care about showbiz one bit."
"In fact, Jeremy didn't know who she was when they met," the fourth source revealed. "He's not trying to steal the spotlight and is very secure in what he brings to the table."