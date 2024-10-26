Lana Del Rey Defends Her Quick Marriage to Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene: 'We're Happy'

"It's good. We're happy," Del Rey said of her union with the 49-year-old, whom she dated for a brief period before making things official.

The "Video Games" songstress, who first met Dufrene while taking a tour in 2019, shocked the world with her speedy nuptials. “Lana is very impulsive, and she’s always had a thing for older men, so in some ways this isn’t all that out of character, but that doesn’t mean people around her aren’t concerned that she’s jumped into this way too quickly,” a source claimed. “By all accounts Jeremy is a decent guy, but it’s still hard to imagine this lasting long term.”