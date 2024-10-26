Lana Del Rey Defends Her Quick Marriage to Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene: 'We're Happy'
Lana Del Rey is a happily married lady.
While walking the red carpet at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards on Thursday, October 24, the singer, 39, opened up about tying the knot with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in an intimate ceremony in Louisiana in September.
"It's good. We're happy," Del Rey said of her union with the 49-year-old, whom she dated for a brief period before making things official.
The "Video Games" songstress, who first met Dufrene while taking a tour in 2019, shocked the world with her speedy nuptials. “Lana is very impulsive, and she’s always had a thing for older men, so in some ways this isn’t all that out of character, but that doesn’t mean people around her aren’t concerned that she’s jumped into this way too quickly,” a source claimed. “By all accounts Jeremy is a decent guy, but it’s still hard to imagine this lasting long term.”
“The reality is she and Jeremey come from drastically different worlds, their lives couldn’t be more opposite,” the insider added. “Sure, she’s having fun now playing house with him on the bayou, but when the novelty wears off, no doubt she’s going to want to go back to her Hollywood life, it’s just unimaginable that she’s going to give up her career long term.”
The public attention from Del Rey's public lifestyle has already become a hurdle for the couple to overcome. In a comment below a post on an Instagram fan account, the songwriter wrote, "Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won't stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker."
"But if Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch (a famous New Orleans paparazzi) could stop switching vehicles following the family - and stop following us around remote parts of the country and Photoshopping my wedding ring into a pearl - I know we would feel a lot safer," she added.
On a lighter note, the "Off to the Races" artist added of her man, "All that being said, Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy."
As OK! previously reported, Dufrene's former fiancée of over a decade was stunned by how quickly he moved on with Del Rey.
"I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month," his ex Kelli Welsh,45, said in a recent interview. "But I am happy for him. He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing."