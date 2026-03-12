Politics Lara Trump Hints at Political Future for the Trump Family: 'It May Not End Just With Donald!' Source: MEGA;Pod Force One with Miranda Devine Lara Trump hinted that more members of the Trump family could pursue political careers. OK! Staff March 12 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Fox News host Lara Trump stirred conversations on potential political dynasties during her Tuesday, February 17, appearance on Miranda Devine’s “Pod Force One”. She suggested that “many” members of the Trump family might step into the political arena, hinting at successors to her father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

Reflecting on her observations over nearly twelve years, Lara stated, “I have looked at my father-in-law over the past eleven, almost twelve years now, and I’ve watched the impact that he’s been able to make in people’s lives and it’s amazing. Look, he’s dealt with h---, right? He has gone through so much.”

Her perception of President Donald’s impact has her considering a Senate run. “It’s really inspired me, and I think it’s inspired everyone in our family, so much so that I’d consider running for a possible Senate seat. So I would never say never to anything,” she said. Lara added, “What I do feel like, and whether it’s for Donald Trump running, who thought about running for president for a long time before he actually did, or a Senate run, or whatever it might be for me or I think anyone in our family, I think the timing has to be right.”

While sharing her political aspirations, she noted, “It didn’t work out for me in 2022, it didn’t work out for me in 2025. Just the timing had to be right… I would say that at this point, we’ve all kind of dipped our toe in the water of politics enough to know that it’s something that I think possibly interests many of us in our family. I know the Democrats would love to hear that, that it may not end just with Donald Trump, but I do think the timing has to be right for all of us.”

When prompted by Miranda about Donald’s encouragement, Lara confirmed her father-in-law's support. “I don’t think I had a bigger champion in running for a Senate seat than my father-in-law,” she replied. “In fact, so much so that he would call me multiple times a week with multiple people from different backgrounds to say, ‘This person thinks you’d be great. You gotta do it.’ So he is absolutely a champion of mine, of I’m sure any of the kids. He certainly would have their backs on it. But yeah, I think he’s, you know, he’s gonna cheer for all of us or any of us if the time came for whatever that might be.”