or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > lara trump
OK LogoPolitics

Lara Trump Hints at Political Future for the Trump Family: 'It May Not End Just With Donald!'

split photo of Lara Trump
Source: MEGA;Pod Force One with Miranda Devine

Lara Trump hinted that more members of the Trump family could pursue political careers.

Profile Image

March 12 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fox News host Lara Trump stirred conversations on potential political dynasties during her Tuesday, February 17, appearance on Miranda Devine’sPod Force One”.

She suggested that “many” members of the Trump family might step into the political arena, hinting at successors to her father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lara Trump suggested more members of the Trump family could enter the political world.
Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine

Lara Trump suggested more members of the Trump family could enter the political world.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on her observations over nearly twelve years, Lara stated, “I have looked at my father-in-law over the past eleven, almost twelve years now, and I’ve watched the impact that he’s been able to make in people’s lives and it’s amazing. Look, he’s dealt with h---, right? He has gone through so much.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lara Trump made the comments during a podcast appearance.
Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine

Lara Trump made the comments during a podcast appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Her perception of President Donald’s impact has her considering a Senate run. “It’s really inspired me, and I think it’s inspired everyone in our family, so much so that I’d consider running for a possible Senate seat. So I would never say never to anything,” she said.

Lara added, “What I do feel like, and whether it’s for Donald Trump running, who thought about running for president for a long time before he actually did, or a Senate run, or whatever it might be for me or I think anyone in our family, I think the timing has to be right.”

MORE ON:
lara trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lara Trump said she has considered running for Senate.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump said she is considering running for Senate.

Article continues below advertisement

While sharing her political aspirations, she noted, “It didn’t work out for me in 2022, it didn’t work out for me in 2025. Just the timing had to be right… I would say that at this point, we’ve all kind of dipped our toe in the water of politics enough to know that it’s something that I think possibly interests many of us in our family. I know the Democrats would love to hear that, that it may not end just with Donald Trump, but I do think the timing has to be right for all of us.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump has reportedly supported his daughter-in-law's ambitions.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly supports his daughter-in-law's ambitions.

Article continues below advertisement

When prompted by Miranda about Donald’s encouragement, Lara confirmed her father-in-law's support. “I don’t think I had a bigger champion in running for a Senate seat than my father-in-law,” she replied. “In fact, so much so that he would call me multiple times a week with multiple people from different backgrounds to say, ‘This person thinks you’d be great. You gotta do it.’ So he is absolutely a champion of mine, of I’m sure any of the kids. He certainly would have their backs on it. But yeah, I think he’s, you know, he’s gonna cheer for all of us or any of us if the time came for whatever that might be.”

As Miranda concluded, “So we may see President Trump of the new generation, but which one it is is still to be filled out. Maybe all three!”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.