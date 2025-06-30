Lara Trump 'Strongly Considering' Running for Senator in North Carolina
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and current Fox News host, is reportedly considering running to replace Senator Thom Tillis in North Carolina.
One Trump insider said Lara is “strongly considering jumping in the race," NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard shared on X.
'The Race Will Be Over Before It Begins'
“I’d put it as high as one could be considering it,” they added. “The race will be over before it begins.”
This wouldn’t be the first time Lara toyed with running for Senate, as in 2020, she considered running in North Carolina, but changed her mind the next year. In 2024, she was a contender to replace Marco Rubio as one of Florida’s senators, but ended up withdrawing prior to her Fox News show being announced.
Donald's Input
Taking to Truth Social, Donald commented on the North Carolina primary, writing, “Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against ‘Senator Thom’ Tillis.’ I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America.”
Donald did not give any indication as to whether or not Lara was being considered as a candidate at this time.
Thom Tillis Not Seeking Reelection
On June 29, Thom confirmed he would not be seeking reelection in 2026.
“As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven’t exactly been excited about running for another term,” he shared. “That is true, since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theater and partisan gridlock in Washington, or spending that time with the love of my life, Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home. It’s not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election.”
Lara Under Fire
As OK! reported, Lara came under fire earlier this year over comments she made about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in workplaces.
"We want the best people. We want the most competent people," she shared during an appearance on Fox News. “And we should never be hiring anyone for any job other than the best person for that job, that should be the No. 1 reason."
Her comments were quickly slammed on X, with people accusing her of being a “DEI” hire herself, as they did not feel she was the most qualified person to serve as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.