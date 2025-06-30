Politics Lara Trump 'Strongly Considering' Running for Senator in North Carolina Source: MEGA Lara Trump is 'strongly considering' running for senator in North Carolina, according to a new report.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump and current Fox News host, is reportedly considering running to replace Senator Thom Tillis in North Carolina. One Trump insider said Lara is “strongly considering jumping in the race," NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard shared on X.

'The Race Will Be Over Before It Begins'

Source: MEGA Lara Trump previously toyed with running for Senate in 2020 and 2024.

“I’d put it as high as one could be considering it,” they added. “The race will be over before it begins.” This wouldn’t be the first time Lara toyed with running for Senate, as in 2020, she considered running in North Carolina, but changed her mind the next year. In 2024, she was a contender to replace Marco Rubio as one of Florida’s senators, but ended up withdrawing prior to her Fox News show being announced.

Donald's Input

Source: MEGA Donald Trump did not indicate whether Lara Trump will be considered for the North Carolina Senate seat or not.

Taking to Truth Social, Donald commented on the North Carolina primary, writing, “Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against ‘Senator Thom’ Tillis.’ I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America.” Donald did not give any indication as to whether or not Lara was being considered as a candidate at this time.

Thom Tillis Not Seeking Reelection

Source: MEGA Thom Tillis confirmed he is not seeking reelection on June 29.

On June 29, Thom confirmed he would not be seeking reelection in 2026. “As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven’t exactly been excited about running for another term,” he shared. “That is true, since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theater and partisan gridlock in Washington, or spending that time with the love of my life, Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home. It’s not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election.”

Lara Under Fire

