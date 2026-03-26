Lara Trump Has a Strict 'No-Screen Policy' With Her Kids

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Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, recently discussed her father-in-law’s growing interest in social media regulations aimed at protecting children during her appearance on the podcast “Pod Force One.” The episode, released on Wednesday, February 18, highlights Lara’s concerns about the impact of social media on young users.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump spoke about social media rules for children.

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“I see things like what has happened in Australia and what has happened in France, where you have a regulatory body saying, ‘We’re going to wait until these kids are at least a little bit older, 15, 16 years old,’” Lara stated. She advocates for similar measures in the United States, believing that children should have more age-appropriate guidelines before accessing social media platforms.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump suggested the U.S. could follow regulations used in other countries.

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Lara, who is a mother-of-two, shared her personal stance on the matter. “I’m not much of one for regulating things, but I would be very happy with a little bit of regulation in this space,” she explained. This perspective resonates with many parents who are concerned about the effects of excessive screen time on children.

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Source: MEGA The discussion happened during her appearance on a podcast.

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The conversation also touched on Lara’s discussions with the president regarding the psychological effects of screen time. “When I talk to him about the studies that I’ve read... well, how are they ever going to get back to that in just regular life without a screen?” she asked. This concern reflects a growing awareness of the mental health implications of social media on young people. Historically, Donald’s executive actions related to social media have focused on the platforms’ censorship of user content, sometimes putting him at odds with allied nations. Lara’s comments suggest a potential shift in focus as Donald considers the long-term effects of social media regulation on youth.

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At home, Lara implements a strict “no-screen policy” for her children, both of whom are under 10 years old. “They’re on nothing at all,” she stated. Instead, they engage in activities like playing football or coloring. This approach aims to foster meaningful interactions and reduce dependence on screens.

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Source: MEGA Lara Trump said she keeps her own children away from screens.

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Legislation is also underway, with both Democrats and Republicans introducing bills to limit children’s access to social media. The Kids Off Social Media Act, presented by Senator Brian Schatz, aims to prevent users under the age of 13 from accessing these platforms.