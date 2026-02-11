White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Cornered Over Donald Trump and J.D. Vance's Social Media 'Problem'

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt is finding herself in a tricky spot amid a wave of controversial posts from President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. The White House has come under fire after a series of social media missteps, raising questions about whether the administration has an “auto-posting problem.”

Source: The White House/YouTube Karoline Leavitt faced tough questions about the duo's social media posts.

Reporters pressed Leavitt on whether posts are going live without proper oversight — including Trump’s viral Truth Social video of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as apes and J.D.’s tweet acknowledging the Armenian Genocide, which goes against official policy. “Does the White House have a social media problem at the moment?” Agence France-Presse correspondent Danny Kemp asked Karoline, 28, on a Tuesday, February 10, briefing. “Do you have an auto-posting problem that’s leading to these mistakes?”

Source: Forbes Breaking News/YouTube

Karoline pushed back, insisting there’s no systemic issue, though incidents keep piling up. “No,” she said. “As for the Armenian tweet that you’re referring to, I would just refer you back to the White House’s message that was issued on Armenian Remembrance Day, and there’s been no change of policy at this time.”

Source: The White House/YouTube J.D. Vance posted a tweet acknowledging the Armenian Genocide.

On Armenian Remembrance Day, the White House avoided the term “genocide,” instead honoring the “Meds Yeghern,” Armenian for “Great Crime.” J.D.’s X account, however, posted and then deleted a tweet showing him and Second Lady Usha Vance at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide memorial. A VP’s office official said it was “posted in error” by a staffer who wasn’t traveling with J.D. The tweet acknowledged the Armenian Genocide, which goes against the Trump administration's policy.

JD Vance in Armenia | @VP's moral obscenity. pic.twitter.com/JRWftsWmXE — Noric Dilanchian | Lawyer & Business Consultant (@noricd) February 10, 2026 Source: @noricd/X

The Armenian National Committee of America slammed the deletion, calling it “a denialist action consistent with Trump's shameful retreat from honest American remembrance of a crime recognized by all 50 states, the US Congress, the White House and more than a dozen of our NATO allies.”

Source: MEGA The White House said J.D. Vance's tweet was posted by mistake.

The U.S. officially recognized the Armenian Genocide in 2021 under President Joe Biden. Donald’s first administration avoided the term to maintain relations with Turkey. The current president also stirred controversy last week when a racist meme showing the Obama couple as apes appeared on his Truth Social account. The clip stayed live for roughly 12 hours before being removed. Donald later claimed a White House staffer posted it and insisted he was not involved.

BREAKING: Trump just posted an incredibly racist photo of the Obama’s faces photoshopped on to the body of apes.



Every day is a new rock bottom for this ugly pig. pic.twitter.com/GlMM7Cfjoe — Dean Withers (@itsdeaann) February 6, 2026 Source: Dean Withers/X

Karoline defended the post, saying, “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

Source: MEGA;@michelleobama/Instagram Donald Trump shared a meme showing Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

When pressed, Donald admitted he doesn't regret posting the meme. “No, I didn't make a mistake,” he told reporters. “I mean I look at a lot of thousands of things. I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine. I guess it was a take off on The Lion King. Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they would have seen it, and probably would have had the sense to take it down.”