Lara Trump Faces Criticism After Getting Her Own Show on Fox News: 'Seems Like DEI'
Lara Trump is getting her own Saturday night Fox News show — and critics aren't pleased.
On Wednesday, February 5, the conservative leaning news network announced My View With Lara Trump is set to premiere on February 22.
"Every week, the program will feature big picture analysis and interviews with thought leaders, shedding light on the headlines driving the national conversation and affecting families around the country," the press release read.
Chief Executive of Fox News Media Suzanne Scott described the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, 78, as a "total professional and a natural" when she had previous guest hosting gigs on the network.
"She is very talented and is a strong, effective communicator with great potential as a host," she added to The New York Times.
Lara, 42, who previously served as co-chair to the Republican National Committee, gushed she was "thrilled to bring my voice back to FOX News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great" in her own statement.
"As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future," she concluded.
However, as the announcement spread online, critics of the Trump administration suggested they weren't pleased a close family member to the sitting POTUS was getting their own news show.
Matthew Gertz, who is a senior fellow at Media Matters For America, voiced his concerns X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Donald Trump's daughter-in-law goes from Fox contributor to RNC chair to Fox host, you really can't think of the network as independent from the White House in any way right now," he penned.
In a follow-up post, he added, "Rupert Murdoch finds a way to put money directly into the pockets of the sitting president's relative."
Other critics claimed she got the job because of who her father-in-law is, comparing it to the Trump administration's criticism of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
One person commented, "Seems like DEI," and another claimed MAGA was against DEI "when they thought it only applied to POC. Here she is, one who Didn't Earn It."
However, others pointed out that Lara has past experiences with Fox News that could qualify her to have her own show. The mother-of-two became a paid contributor to the network in March 2021, but she left in December 2022 after Donald confirmed he would be campaigning for the 2024 presidential election.