Everything to Know About Larry Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith's Relationship in 6 Clicks

Anna Nicole Smith met Larry Birkhead while filming her reality show at the famous Barnstable-Brown Gala in May 2003 before the Kentucky Derby.

Looking back at the moment, the photographer and real estate investor told The Wendy Williams Show in 2017 how he was attracted to Smith's "real woman" side.

"There were two different personalities," said Birkhead. "The Anna Nicole that everyone saw was kind of more an act — she would put this different voice on, it was like a baby voice ... but she was always in on the joke."

He continued, "I came to know her at some events away from the camera ... with no makeup on, just hanging out with all the kids and giving money and time [at charity events] — things that you don't hear people talk about when they talk about Anna. And that's kind of when our relationship grew."