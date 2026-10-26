NEWS Larry the Cable Guy Blasts Fox News for Taking His Comments 'Out of Context': 'This Is Why I Never Do Interviews' Source: MEGA Larry the Cable Guy called out Fox News for taking his old comments out of context. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:07 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Comedian Larry the Cable Guy blasted Fox News on X after the network published an article framing his past struggles with corporate sponsors as a current grievance. During an October 12 appearance on “The MeatEater Podcast,” Larry the Cable Guy (real name: Daniel Whitney), 63, recalled how corporate executives treated him "back in the day.” He explained that early in his career, companies like DirecTV passed him over for national campaigns because they feared his Southern accent and edgy humor made him too "controversial.”

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The Comedian Speaks Out

Source: MEGA Larry the Cable Guy previously complained about being passed over for national ad campaigns because of his Southern accent and 'edgy' humor.

“The first thing that I thought was, ‘Why don’t they get me? Larry the Cable Guy is switching to DirecTV.’ It would’ve been huge!” he said. He noted the hypocrisy of that era, venting, "Meanwhile, you got frickin' rappers, you know, singing about killing cops!” Fox News picked up his podcast comments and published an article framing the situation as an active, ongoing complaint. The original headline and lead paragraph implied he was currently bitter toward corporate America's double standards.

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'I'm Much Hotter Now'

Source: MEGA Larry the Cable Guy blasted Fox for taking his comments out of context.

Whitney pushed back on X, re-posting the story with the caption: "lol. This is why I never do interviews because clips are always taken outa [sic] context. First of all, my career has been amazing, and I'm not unhappy about anything." "First of all, my career has been amazing, and I’m not unhappy about anything. This was a light hearted conversation before a Nebraska game in my suite box about how ‘BACK IN THE DAY’ some corporations wouldn’t hire some people they deemed 'controversial' or 'offensive' but yet they would hire other people that were controversial and offensive,” he wrote. He continued, saying, “That was it. That was the conversation. Then here comes the news, doing what they do best: getting clicks by taking the 2-hour podcast outa context. Also, use a better pic than this one. I'm much hotter now. Lol.”

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Source: MEGA The comedian asserted that his career hasn't gone south at all.

He currently hosts a new comedy clip show called American Mayhem, which premiered on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The show features funny, real-life fail videos, allowing the comic to bring his signature commentary to green-screen segments. He also continues to co-run his dedicated comedy channel, Jeff & Larry's Comedy Round-Up on SiriusXM (Channel 106) alongside Jeff Foxworthy, in addition to hosting Larry the Cable Guy and The Fun Bunch.

Fox News Issued a Correction

Source: MEGA Following the comic's public blasting, Fox issued a correction and a disclaimer.