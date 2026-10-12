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Former Fox News VP Slams Network for Ignoring Kimberly Guilfoyle Scandal: 'It’s Journalistic Malpractice'

Kimberly Guilfoyle.,Ken LaCorte
Source: MEGA,ELEPHANTS IN ROOMS - KEN LACORTE/YOUTUBE

Kimberly Guilfoyle has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

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Ken LaCorte, the former head of Fox News' website, has accused Fox News of "journalistic malpractice" for failing to report on the financial and diplomatic scandal surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle.

LaCorte blasted the network on social media, calling the lack of coverage a "conscious choice to ignore a major story that has been reported worldwide by every major news outlet.”

Guilfoyle, who currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, faces allegations of serious financial impropriety and abuse of power.

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'It’s a Conscious Choice to Ignore'

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Marco Rubio,Ken LaCorte,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA,ELEPHANTS IN ROOMS - KEN LACORTE/YOUTUBE

While Rubio and Vance have spoken about the Guilfoyle scandal, La Corte blasted Fox for its silence.

LaCorte, who ran Fox News' digital branch for a decade, voiced his frustration on X, emphasizing that even prominent figures like President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have spoken publicly about the situation, making Fox's lack of reporting an indefensible "product of fear.”

“To be clear, this isn’t a simple ‘mistake’ by Fox. It’s not a biased headline or muddled article. It’s a conscious choice to ignore a major story that has been reported worldwide by every major news outlet,” LaCorte posted. “It’s journalistic malpractice.”

La Corte added that his former network had no reporting on the scandal on its website, which last covered Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée in 2024.

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'Wallowing Like a Pig in a Trough'

Ken LaCorte
Source: ELEPHANTS IN ROOMS - KEN LACORTE/YOUTUBE

LaCorte flamed Fox for 'journalistic malpractice.'

“Fox’s sister company — the [Wall Street Journal] — has done a great job leading the reporting on this. The allegations are substantive, sourced, and paint a picture of a U.S. diplomat wallowing like a pig in a trough,” he said.

Reports primarily from The Wall Street Journal claimed Guilfoyle allegedly asked a Trump donor, Eric Deters, to pay off a personal American Express credit card bill of over $100,000. In exchange, she reportedly promised to grant him increased access to the Trump administration.

Eric went public with the arrangement after claiming Kimberly failed to deliver on her end of the bargain.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle

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What Did Kimberly Guilfoyle Do?

Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle's latest scandal has her on 'thin ice.'

Beyond the credit card allegations, Kimberly faces scrutiny for her actions in Athens.

She has been accused of giving preferential treatment to a Greek shipping firm, letting a lobbyist into private diplomatic meetings, and bragging about luxury trips funded by businessmen.

The scandal has put Kimberly on "thin ice," according to reports that Donald and Marco are "extremely p------ off" and actively debating whether to fire her from her post. Kimberly has vehemently denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Kimberly Guilfoyle.,Ken LaCorte
Source: MEGA,ELEPHANTS IN ROOMS - KEN LACORTE/YOUTUBE

LaCorte said Fox's silence on Guilfoyle's scandal did irreparable harm to the network.

Ken warned Fox that its silence in the Kimberly scandal was doing irreparable damage to a network already accused of indubitable bias.

“Not among your enemies, who will hate you no matter what, but among your supporters, like me, who get pained when the hyperbolic attacks turn out to be true,” Ken said.

A few hours after Ken’s takedown, Mediaite noted that Fox News finally posted a story that Donald and Marco were considering firing Kimberly.

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