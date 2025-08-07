NEWS Larsa Pippen Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts 'Puffier Face' During TV Interview — Did She Get Plastic Surgery? Source: MEGA; Good Night New York Bravo's Larsa Pippen stunned fans with a 'puffier' face during a recent TV interview, leaving many to wonder if she had undergone additional plastic surgery. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 7 2025, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Larsa Pippen stunned fans with a new look during a recent TV interview, leaving many to wonder if she had undergone additional plastic surgery. The Real Housewives of Miami star’s face looked “puffier” than usual during an appearance on Good Night New York on Wednesday, August 6. Pippen, 50, stunned in a sleeveless floral gown and full glam, with her long brown hair styled in soft waves. However, fans couldn’t help but notice her face looked noticeably more plumped-up than usual.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Questioned Larsa Pippen's Latest TV Appearance

Source: Good Night New York Larsa Pippen's face looked puffier than usual.

“It looks like she has gotten some fresh fillers for summer,” said Dr. Kahn, a plastic surgeon who hasn’t treated Pippen, told a news outlet. “Her lips are swollen so she likely had plenty of filler on both the top and bottom lips for a fuller feeling.” Kahn suspected that the reality TV alum likely had Botox on her forehead, adding, “Because there is not one line, even when she smiles.”

Article continues below advertisement

Larsa Pippen Seemingly Debuted New Filler

Source: MEGA The injection in Larsa Pippen's face were 'settling in,' according to a plastic surgeon.

The medical professional said the injections in her face were “very nice” and “settling in as they should.” “When she smiles it looks like a lot of puffiness, but when she is not smiling it is perfect,” Khan concluded. “It's actually a pretty good amount, it works for her, she looks youthful.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Larsa Pippen Debuted New Relationship in May

Source: MEGA Larsa Pippen debuted her relationship with Jeff Coby in March.

During the interview, Pippen spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend, Jeff Coby. The couple was first romantically linked in March when they were spotted packing on PDA in Miami. The pair made their red carpet debut later that month at the Los Angeles premiere of The Accountant 2.

Larsa Pippen Said She Had 'So Much in Common' With Jeff Coby

Source: MEGA Larsa Pippen is known to date athletes.