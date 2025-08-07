Larsa Pippen Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts 'Puffier Face' During TV Interview — Did She Get Plastic Surgery?
Larsa Pippen stunned fans with a new look during a recent TV interview, leaving many to wonder if she had undergone additional plastic surgery.
The Real Housewives of Miami star’s face looked “puffier” than usual during an appearance on Good Night New York on Wednesday, August 6. Pippen, 50, stunned in a sleeveless floral gown and full glam, with her long brown hair styled in soft waves. However, fans couldn’t help but notice her face looked noticeably more plumped-up than usual.
Fans Questioned Larsa Pippen's Latest TV Appearance
“It looks like she has gotten some fresh fillers for summer,” said Dr. Kahn, a plastic surgeon who hasn’t treated Pippen, told a news outlet. “Her lips are swollen so she likely had plenty of filler on both the top and bottom lips for a fuller feeling.”
Kahn suspected that the reality TV alum likely had Botox on her forehead, adding, “Because there is not one line, even when she smiles.”
Larsa Pippen Seemingly Debuted New Filler
The medical professional said the injections in her face were “very nice” and “settling in as they should.”
“When she smiles it looks like a lot of puffiness, but when she is not smiling it is perfect,” Khan concluded. “It's actually a pretty good amount, it works for her, she looks youthful.”
Larsa Pippen Debuted New Relationship in May
During the interview, Pippen spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend, Jeff Coby. The couple was first romantically linked in March when they were spotted packing on PDA in Miami. The pair made their red carpet debut later that month at the Los Angeles premiere of The Accountant 2.
Larsa Pippen Said She Had 'So Much in Common' With Jeff Coby
Pippen told a news outlet in May that she has “so much in common” with Coby, 31, compared to her exes. The Bravo star was famously married to her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, from 1997 to 2021. She went on to date Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan from 2022 to 2023.
“I feel like Jeff and I are kind of the same in that way. We both are traditional in a lot of ways,” she explained. “We both love to be around our family, and I feel like in the past I dated guys that weren’t like that, [they] didn’t necessarily care to spend time with their family [or] weren’t as close to their family as I was. So they thought that [it] was weird that I wanted to always be around my parents or my siblings.”