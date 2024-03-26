Larsa Pippen Reveals Reason for Marcus Jordan Split: 'I Don’t Think He’s My Guy'
Larsa Pippen is opening up about what lead to the demise of her romance with Marcus Jordan.
During a Tuesday, March 26, appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' "Amy & T.J." podcast, The Real Housewives of Miami cast member, 49, confirmed her single status after ending her more than a year-long relationship with the famous offspring, 33.
"I am single, ready to mingle," Pippen told the former news anchors and real-life couple. "I just think we’re on a different journey, you know?"
"I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me," the Bravo star noted.
When Robach, 51, and Holmes, 46, questioned Pippen about whether or not the 16-year age gap played a factor in their split, she made it clear she had dated guys who were "way older" than Jordan but still "way more immature."
"I don’t think it’s the age. I just think it’s where we are right now," said the former basketball wife, who was previously married to Scottie Pippen, 58, for 20 years.
The social media star explained that while she was by herself filming a new reality show, she realized she would be just fine on her own. "I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy," Pippen revealed.
"My number one priority is my kids, my businesses, my show and being with someone I can grow with," she emphasized. "If I’m not growing with you, we kind of have to be at the same place in order to grow together. So, that’s kind of what I want."
However, the adjustment to flying solo has certainly been difficult. "It’s hard to break up because you’re so used to living with the person," Pippen admitted.
"We had our podcast together, we worked together, I had him on Housewives, and that was hard because we were used to being together all the time," The Traitors alum added. "And when I went and shot this other show, I just realized that, Larsa, you’re OK, you’re fine."
"We’re friends," she confirmed of where she and the fashion entrepreneur currently stand. "We were friends for three years before we started dating. I feel like we’re going to be friends eventually. Right now, I feel like, we’re cool."
Pippen and Jordan went Instagram official with their love in January 2023 after first being linked in 2022.
"Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her," a source spilled about their split.
"They tried working on their relationship but it's irreconcilable," a second insider claimed. "Larsa just wrapped House of Villains and is focusing on her kids and her single life."