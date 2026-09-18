L.A.’s Top Doctors Revealed- The Medical Experts to Know in 2026
Sept. 18 2026, Published 12:26 a.m. ET
Los Angeles has long been a destination for patients seeking some of the country’s most accomplished medical specialists. From innovative surgical techniques to advanced cosmetic treatments and personalized concierge care, today’s leading healthcare professionals are redefining what modern medicine can look like.
In 2026, these experts stand out for their specialized knowledge, innovation, research, patient-centered approaches, and commitment to delivering a more personalized healthcare experience.
Dr. Hooman Melamed
When it comes to spine health, Dr. Hooman Melamed is a name patients and TV audiences have come to know and trust. A board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Melamed is the founder of The Spine Pro in Beverly Hills, where he has practiced since 2005.
Known for his expertise in minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery, he treats everything from scoliosis and spinal deformities to complex cervical and lumbar conditions and artificial disc replacement. He is also recognized for Biportal Endoscopic Spine Surgery, an ultra-minimally invasive technique that has become a key focus of his practice.
Dr. Melamed believes in personalized care and helping patients understand whether surgery is truly necessary. His accolades include Southern California Super Doctor and Castle Connolly Top Doctor recognition. Beyond the operating room, he has shared his expertise on Dr. Oz, The Doctors, Fox News, ABC and CBS, making him a trusted voice in modern spine care.
Dr. Kevin Coppelson
For decades, facial surgery has asked patients to choose between form and function. Dr. Kevin Coppelson thinks that is the wrong choice.
A board-certified, fellowship-trained Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon, Dr. Coppelson has built his practice around a simple idea: the best facial surgery should help you look better and feel better at the same time. His work brings facial aesthetics and airway surgery together, treating facial balance, jaw position, nasal breathing, tongue space, and sleep-related breathing concerns as connected parts of the same patient.
From corrective jaw surgery to minimally invasive skeletal expansion, he plans treatment with equal attention to facial proportion and function. Recognized for advancing this approach, Dr. Coppelson has also helped develop new, minimally invasive surgical techniques designed to improve outcomes while reducing the burden of surgery.
Dr. Coppelson sees patients in Los Angeles and Westlake Village, California. Beyond the operating room, he is a researcher, lecturer, and published author in leading cosmetic surgery publications, helping shape the future of facial and airway surgery.
Dr. Kimberly Lee
- Dr. Cheryl Bansal, MD: Brick-and-Mortar Traditional Dermatology Meets Tech-Based Efficiency
- Liv Hospital's Orthopedics Department Supports Recovery Through Careful, Individualized Treatment
- Maria Menounos Says Sharing Her 'Difficult' Health Struggles Is Her Life's 'Mission': 'I Was Put on This Path for a Reason'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dr. Kimberly Lee is a board-certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon whose Beverly Hills practice has earned a reputation for sophisticated facial rejuvenation and natural-looking results. Her expertise includes facelifts, neck lifts, upper and lower blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, lip lifts, buccal fat removal, facial fat grafting, and reconstructive procedures.
Dr. Lee completed her undergraduate education at Stanford before completing her residency and Chief Residency in Head and Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic Surgery at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, followed by fellowship training in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Her philosophy centers on preserving each patient’s individual character while creating refreshed, balanced results rather than an overly altered appearance. Beyond her surgical practice, Dr. Lee is an educator and physician trainer who shares her expertise with other surgeons. She is also an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Division of Head and Neck Surgery at UCLA.
Her work has earned attention from major media outlets, while her philanthropic efforts with Face to Face provide pro bono reconstructive surgery to women affected by domestic violence. With expertise spanning aesthetics, reconstruction, education, and advocacy, Dr. Lee continues to make her mark on facial plastic surgery.
Dr. Dusan Sajic
Dr. Dusan Sajic has built an international reputation as a medical and cosmetic dermatologist known for combining advanced clinical expertise, innovation, and personalized care. With more than 20 years of experience, he is board-certified in both Canada and the United States and is the founder of deRMA Skin Institute. His work has also taken him into the world of Hollywood and celebrity beauty, including work connected to the Beverly Hills Housewives franchise.
His academic background is equally impressive. He earned an Honours Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Ph.D. in Molecular Immunology, Virology, and Inflammation from McMaster University before completing medical training at the University of Western Ontario and dermatology residency at the University of Toronto.
Dr. Sajic has served as an associate investigator at Probity Medical Research, contributing to clinical studies. His expertise in medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology led him to develop the 5 Dimension Skin Plan™, a personalized approach addressing skin health, aging, and disease.
Hana Ayoub, MHA
Hana Ayoub, MHA, is an expert in longevity, wellness, and personalized health optimization, dedicated to helping individuals live healthier, more vibrant lives. With a strong background in healthcare leadership and a forward-thinking understanding of the evolving longevity landscape, she brings a highly personalized approach to modern wellness.
Her expertise encompasses preventive health, healthy aging, nutrition, movement, recovery, metabolic wellness, stress management, and emerging longevity innovations. Hana is skilled at translating complex health concepts into practical, sustainable strategies tailored to each individual’s lifestyle, priorities, and goals.
Her philosophy centers on healthspan, focusing not simply on adding years to life, but on adding life to those years. By combining evidence-based practices, innovative wellness technologies, and high-touch care, she helps individuals optimize physical and mental performance.
Committed to staying at the forefront of longevity and wellness, Hana bridges healthcare expertise with innovation to help people feel, function, and live at their best.
From advanced spine surgery and facial reconstruction to airway-focused procedures, innovative dermatology, and concierge healthcare, these professionals represent the increasingly sophisticated and personalized direction of modern medicine.
Their work demonstrates that today’s leading healthcare figures are not defined solely by the procedures they perform. They are also researchers, educators, innovators, administrators, and advocates who are helping patients better understand their options while advancing the standards of care within their respective fields.