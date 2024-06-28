Why is Las Vegas Such a Popular Choice for Celebrities' Residencies?

Why do so many celebrities today have Las Vegas residencies?

Las Vegas is one of the world's most famous tourist destinations, famed for its land-based venues with thousands of one-armed bandit fruit machines and the traditional favourites. However, the city isn't just about the live casino experience at iconic landmarks such as Caesar's Place and the MGM Grand.

Over the past twenty years, it has become internationally renowned for just as much as you can do outside the city limits as you can downtown on the strip.

Sin City is also well-known for its fine dining and global cuisine at world-class restaurants, 5-star hotels, high-end luxury shopping facilities, health and wellness centres, outdoor activities and attractions, the highlife, and live entertainment.

Back in the day, Las Vegas was seen as more a place where ageing celebrities would go to finish out their careers to smaller crowds. However, today, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Celebrities naturally agree to residencies here because they can make tons of money by easily filling some of the biggest venues to perform their famous hits to adoring fans.

Having a residency means they don't have to travel from one city to another, week after week, which can be very stressful. Constantly being on the road like this often leads to a more solitary existence, so opting for a residency makes life much easier in some respects.

Celebrities based in Vegas don't ever have to travel far; they literally have everything they could ask for right on their doorstep. Therefore, it makes perfect sense why so many major celebrities would choose to settle down today in Las Vegas for extended periods.