Why is Las Vegas Such a Popular Choice for Celebrities' Residencies?
Las Vegas has always been a popular place for singers, bands, and other musical talent, artists, and performers to call home by securing performance or concert residencies at some of Sin City's most popular venues.
Here is a closer look at some of the reasons why Las Vegas is such a popular choice of destination for artists to agree to host a series of performances over a prolonged period at the same venue.
We can also reveal the names of some of today's biggest global superstar residencies in Vegas that you may want to check out if you get the chance to visit this year.
Why do so many celebrities today have Las Vegas residencies?
Las Vegas is one of the world's most famous tourist destinations, famed for its land-based venues with thousands of one-armed bandit fruit machines and the traditional favourites. However, the city isn't just about the live casino experience at iconic landmarks such as Caesar's Place and the MGM Grand.
Over the past twenty years, it has become internationally renowned for just as much as you can do outside the city limits as you can downtown on the strip.
Sin City is also well-known for its fine dining and global cuisine at world-class restaurants, 5-star hotels, high-end luxury shopping facilities, health and wellness centres, outdoor activities and attractions, the highlife, and live entertainment.
Back in the day, Las Vegas was seen as more a place where ageing celebrities would go to finish out their careers to smaller crowds. However, today, that couldn't be further from the truth.
Celebrities naturally agree to residencies here because they can make tons of money by easily filling some of the biggest venues to perform their famous hits to adoring fans.
Having a residency means they don't have to travel from one city to another, week after week, which can be very stressful. Constantly being on the road like this often leads to a more solitary existence, so opting for a residency makes life much easier in some respects.
Celebrities based in Vegas don't ever have to travel far; they literally have everything they could ask for right on their doorstep. Therefore, it makes perfect sense why so many major celebrities would choose to settle down today in Las Vegas for extended periods.
Which famous celebrities have had Las Vegas residencies?
Countless celebrities have had residencies in Las Vegas, and many of them still perform today. Some of the most famous celebrities that many of you may already be familiar with are the following megastars:
●Celine Dion
●Elton John
●Adele
●Lady Gaga
●Cher
●Katy Perry
●Britney Spears
●Mariah Carey
Others include Bruno Mars, John Legend, Lionel Richie, and Christina Aguilera. That's not forgetting Jennifer Lopez, Wayne Newton, Sania Twain, David Copperfield, Billy Idol, the Backstreet Boys, and Janet Jackson.
Honourable mentions include Donny Osmond, Carrie Underwood, Barry Manilow, Toni Braxton, Cedric the Entertainer, and Rod Stweart, to name a few. These performers can often be seen at venues across Vegas, such as the Resorts World Theatre, the Venetian Las Vegas, and the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood.
Other top venues include the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas, the Cosmopolitan, and Park MGM, to name a few.
Final thoughts
The Las Vegas residency opportunity is extremely attractive for fans and entertainers. It gives singers like Adele, Lady Gaga, and Cher a unique way to interact with their fans. It enables them to offer a unique experience different from the usual concert set-up and performance routine they have become accustomed to.
Some celebrities even hold meet 'n greet or Q&A experiences for their fans after the show, which means they can get up close and personal with their favourite artists like never before, thanks to these one-of-a-kind Las Vegas residencies.