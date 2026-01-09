or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Laura Ingraham
Politics

Laura Ingraham Admits Michelle Obama Was 'Right' After Trump Administration Unveils New Dietary Guidelines: 'Take It Back'

Photo of Laura Ingraham and Michelle Obama
Source: MEGA

Laura Ingraham admitted that former First Lady Michelle Obama was 'right' about her views on food as the Trump Administration unveils new dietary guidelines.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Laura Ingraham confessed that Michelle Obama was “right” after spotting a flaw in the Trump administration’s new food pyramid that could hurt working-class Americans.

The new food pyramid was announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Wednesday, January 7, which emphasizes protein like red meat, fish and poultry, along with fruit, vegetables and healthy fats, while placing less focus on whole grains such as bread and cereal.

Laura Ingraham Admits Michelle Obama Was 'Right'

Photo of Laura Ingraham confessed that Michelle Obama was right about food deserts.
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Laura Ingraham confessed that Michelle Obama was right about food deserts.

The guidelines were part of the White House’s mission to “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA).

Ingraham broke up the topic when she said children should be “encouraged” to eat healthy while speaking to Rollins and Kennedy during the Wednesday, January 7, episode of the Ingraham Angle.

Laura Ingraham Acknowledged 'Food Deserts'

image of Laura Ingraham agreed with the idea that affordable, healthy food isn't available everywhere in the U.S.
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Laura Ingraham agreed with the idea that affordable, healthy food isn't available everywhere in the U.S.

“That’s exactly right Laura, is people will say, ‘Oh, here comes the Trump administration, nanny state, it’s gonna be too expensive’ and ‘What happened to affordability?’” Rollins replied. “To eat healthy, to have fish or chicken or pork or beef with a side of vegetables, whole grain piece of bread, a glass of whole milk, is right around $3 to $4.”

She continued, “That’s less than any fast food meal that you could get. But what we have to do better at, and what we’re working on also, is those underserved communities that don’t have access to Whole Foods or [Texas-based supermarket chain] H-E-B—”

Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham Confessed She Use to 'Poke Fun' at Michelle Obama

Photo of Laura Ingraham famously criticized Michelle Obama's 'Let's Move!' campaign.
Source: MEGA

Laura Ingraham famously criticized Michelle Obama's 'Let's Move!' campaign.

The Ingraham Angle host pointed out that Obama called “food deserts” a problem during her “Let’s Move!” campaign while her husband, Barack Obama, was in office. The program focused on the lack of healthy, affordable food in underserved areas.

“I used to kind of poke fun of her for that. Maybe is she right?” Laura confessed, to which Brooke agreed, saying, “Well, yeah, in fact, there’s part of that that’s correct.”

Laura Ingraham 'Took It All Back'

image of Laura Ingraham previously picked apart Michelle Obama's healthy food initiative.
Source: MEGA

Laura Ingraham previously picked apart Michelle Obama's healthy food initiative.

“OK, so we take it all back,” Laura admitted. “She’s right.”

Food deserts – urban areas with little or no access to affordable, healthy food – were a key focus of the former first lady’s 2010 health campaign. Laura was just one of many critics, with the backlash so widespread that CNN last year compiled a montage of Fox News hosts, from Glenn Beck to Sean Hannity, weighing in.

