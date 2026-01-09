Laura Ingraham Admits Michelle Obama Was 'Right' After Trump Administration Unveils New Dietary Guidelines: 'Take It Back'
Jan. 9 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET
Laura Ingraham confessed that Michelle Obama was “right” after spotting a flaw in the Trump administration’s new food pyramid that could hurt working-class Americans.
The new food pyramid was announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Wednesday, January 7, which emphasizes protein like red meat, fish and poultry, along with fruit, vegetables and healthy fats, while placing less focus on whole grains such as bread and cereal.
The guidelines were part of the White House’s mission to “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA).
Ingraham broke up the topic when she said children should be “encouraged” to eat healthy while speaking to Rollins and Kennedy during the Wednesday, January 7, episode of the Ingraham Angle.
“That’s exactly right Laura, is people will say, ‘Oh, here comes the Trump administration, nanny state, it’s gonna be too expensive’ and ‘What happened to affordability?’” Rollins replied. “To eat healthy, to have fish or chicken or pork or beef with a side of vegetables, whole grain piece of bread, a glass of whole milk, is right around $3 to $4.”
She continued, “That’s less than any fast food meal that you could get. But what we have to do better at, and what we’re working on also, is those underserved communities that don’t have access to Whole Foods or [Texas-based supermarket chain] H-E-B—”
The Ingraham Angle host pointed out that Obama called “food deserts” a problem during her “Let’s Move!” campaign while her husband, Barack Obama, was in office. The program focused on the lack of healthy, affordable food in underserved areas.
“I used to kind of poke fun of her for that. Maybe is she right?” Laura confessed, to which Brooke agreed, saying, “Well, yeah, in fact, there’s part of that that’s correct.”
“OK, so we take it all back,” Laura admitted. “She’s right.”
Food deserts – urban areas with little or no access to affordable, healthy food – were a key focus of the former first lady’s 2010 health campaign. Laura was just one of many critics, with the backlash so widespread that CNN last year compiled a montage of Fox News hosts, from Glenn Beck to Sean Hannity, weighing in.