Laura Ingraham Admits Michelle Obama Was 'Right' After Trump Administration Unveils New Dietary Guidelines: 'Take It Back'

Laura Ingraham confessed that Michelle Obama was “right” after spotting a flaw in the Trump administration’s new food pyramid that could hurt working-class Americans. The new food pyramid was announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Wednesday, January 7, which emphasizes protein like red meat, fish and poultry, along with fruit, vegetables and healthy fats, while placing less focus on whole grains such as bread and cereal.

Laura Ingraham Admits Michelle Obama Was 'Right'

Laura Ingraham confessed that Michelle Obama was right about food deserts.

The guidelines were part of the White House’s mission to “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA). Ingraham broke up the topic when she said children should be “encouraged” to eat healthy while speaking to Rollins and Kennedy during the Wednesday, January 7, episode of the Ingraham Angle.

Laura Ingraham Acknowledged 'Food Deserts'

Laura Ingraham agreed with the idea that affordable, healthy food isn't available everywhere in the U.S.

“That’s exactly right Laura, is people will say, ‘Oh, here comes the Trump administration, nanny state, it’s gonna be too expensive’ and ‘What happened to affordability?’” Rollins replied. “To eat healthy, to have fish or chicken or pork or beef with a side of vegetables, whole grain piece of bread, a glass of whole milk, is right around $3 to $4.” She continued, “That’s less than any fast food meal that you could get. But what we have to do better at, and what we’re working on also, is those underserved communities that don’t have access to Whole Foods or [Texas-based supermarket chain] H-E-B—”

Ingraham: Michelle Obama used to call them food deserts. I used to poke fun at her. Was she right?



Rollins: Part of that is correct.



Ingraham: We take it all back. She is right pic.twitter.com/yvswE5T2uk — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2026

Laura Ingraham Confessed She Use to 'Poke Fun' at Michelle Obama

Source: MEGA Laura Ingraham famously criticized Michelle Obama's 'Let's Move!' campaign.

The Ingraham Angle host pointed out that Obama called “food deserts” a problem during her “Let’s Move!” campaign while her husband, Barack Obama, was in office. The program focused on the lack of healthy, affordable food in underserved areas. “I used to kind of poke fun of her for that. Maybe is she right?” Laura confessed, to which Brooke agreed, saying, “Well, yeah, in fact, there’s part of that that’s correct.”

Laura Ingraham 'Took It All Back'

Source: MEGA Laura Ingraham previously picked apart Michelle Obama's healthy food initiative.