Laura Loomer
Laura Loomer Faces Backlash for Anti-Muslim Remarks Involving Dogs: 'You Are So Hateful'

photo of Laura Loomer
Source: Laura Loomer/YouTube

Laura Loomer sparked backlash after making controversial social media comments targeting Muslims.

Profile Image

March 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Conservative activist Laura Loomer is under fire for her recent comments targeting Muslims, following a controversial post shared on X.

The backlash stems from Loomer's response to Nerdeen Kiswani, a Palestinian American activist who had previously suggested that dogs should be banned as indoor pets in New York City.

image of Laura Loomer is facing backlash after making comments about Muslims.
Source: @LauraLoomer/X;MEGA

On February 17, Loomer posted a picture of her two dogs, stating, “Muslims want to ban my 4 dogs. One of my dogs is named Mecca. This is Mecca. I make Muslims pray toward my dog 5 times a day. I choose Mecca.” This comment quickly drew ire on social media, as many viewed it as an attack on the Muslim community.

Source: @LauraLoomer/X
Kiswani's original post, which suggested that dogs are not clean enough to be kept indoors, was later clarified as a joke. She stated, “I don’t care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is s------- everywhere and you’re not cleaning it.” However, Loomer's response shifted the conversation towards a more serious tone, eliciting a wave of criticism.

Source: @NerdeenKiswani/X
Laura Loomer

image of Laura Loomer is facing backlash after making comments about Muslims.
Source: Kati Halper/YouTube

Social media users reacted swiftly to Loomer’s comments.

One individual remarked, “Naming your dog ‘Mecca’ and saying ‘I make Muslims pray toward my dog’ isn’t edgy. It’s not clever. It’s just loud ignorance dressed up as humor.”

Another user suggested, “Hey everybody let’s start calling our toilet bowl Loomer,” highlighting the disdain many feel towards her remarks.

image of Critics called the remarks offensive and disrespectful.
Source: Laura Loomer/YouTube

Critics emphasized the hateful nature of Loomer's statements. One comment read, “Deliberately insulting a religion to get attention says more about your character than it does about Muslims.”

Another user stated, “You are so hateful. Go away. Stay away.”

In a follow-up post, Loomer elaborated on her motives, claiming that “The Haitians and illegals are eating your dogs and cats. The Muslims want to ban your dogs as Haram. The Democrats support all of those people over your dogs.” She urged her followers to vote for Republicans, framing it as an essential choice for pet owners.

image of Laura Loomer later defended her statements online.
Source: Laura Loomer/YouTube

