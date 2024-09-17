or
Laura Loomer Lashes Out at 'Haters' Who 'Took Everything' From Her Amid Donald Trump Affair Rumors: 'I Have Nothing to Lose Anymore'

Split photo of Donald Trump and Laura Loomer
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer ranted about the media's portrayal of her on her podcast.

By:

Sept. 17 2024, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Laura Loomer has repeatedly found herself in hot water this month, from facing backlash for making offensive remarks regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' heritage to being accused of having an affair with Donald Trump.

In a recent installment of her "Loomer Unleashed" podcast, the 31-year-old took a moment to "thank the haters" for "reminding people of why you're so awful" in her latest rant.

laura loomer
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer is a far-right political activist and MAGA supporter.

"You can't control me. That's why you hate me," she said in a clip shared to X on Monday, September 16. "I'm not a violent person. I made a joke. Some people liked it, some people didn't. I don't really care. So I'm not a racist."

Loomer appeared to be referencing a comment she made that claimed if Harris won the election, the White House would "smell like curry" and her speeches would be "facilitated via a call center."

laura loomer lashes out haters took everything nothing lose
Source: @LOOMER UNLEASHED- RUMBLE STUDIO

Laura Loomer said the media was trying to 'break' her.

"Say what you want about me. It's not going to stop me from exposing you," she continued. "You can't stop me, because you can't break me. You can't break my spirit. I have nothing to lose anymore."

"You guys took everything from me when you canceled me years ago," she said, potentially alluding to being banned from several social media platforms and rideshare apps. "You know what they say, the most dangerous person in the world is somebody who has nothing to lose anymore."

donald trump eric trump
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer denied rumors she was romantically involved with Donald Trump.

This comes after Loomer slammed the rumors that she's currently romantically involved with Trump following appearances at several recent political events with him.

"Such a salacious lie, so malicious, so disrespectful to Donald Trump and Melania Trump! They’ve taken it so far!" she said on her podcast. "Okay? I don’t suck d--- to get to the top. That’s what Kamala Harris does."

laura loomer
Source: @LOOMER UNLEASHED- RUMBLE STUDIO

Laura Loomer is a self-described 'proud Islamophobe.'

"I’m not even going to repeat the things that they’re saying about me," she added. "Because, well, it’s just honestly the most disgusting s--- I’ve heard in my life."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Loomer also hit back at Bill Maher after the television personality joked she was in an "arranged relationship" with the former president.

"I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it's a complete and blatant lie," she penned on Saturday, September 14. "I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump."

