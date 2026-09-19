Lauren Boebert Denies 'Utterly False' Claims She Had Affairs With Staffers
Sept. 19 2026, Published 7:26 p.m. ET
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert slammed claims she had affairs with three of her employees.
A complaint against her was submitted to the U.S. House Committee on Ethics on September 17, with the filing also alleging Boebert, 39, paid her staffers $200,000 in hush money payments.
Lauren Boebert's Rep Noted the Allegations Are Being Used to 'Generate Clickbait'
"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert rejects these allegations as utterly false and there is no truth to them whatsoever," the politician's spokesperson told TMZ on Saturday, September 19.
"This is nothing more than a politically motivated stunt designed to manipulate the ethics process, create headlines, smear her, and generate clickbait," the rep continued.
"They come from an activist who has long recycled sensational claims, including numerous baseless accusations previously fact-checked as false," the individual continued.
The complaint was filed by David Wheeler from American Muckrakers to Congress earlier this week, with him claiming Boebert's sexual affairs involved former District Director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, District Chief of Staff Raven Finegan, and former Chief of Staff Jeffrey Small.
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Wheeler responded to the businesswoman's rebuttal, telling TMZ he stood "100%" by his allegations and sourcing, adding the "facts are on our side."
"[I will] continue to report on Boebert without fear and at personal and financial sacrifice," he said. "I have nothing to hide."
Ratzlaff also denied the allegations in a text message to the Colorado Times Recorder, writing: “These allegations regarding me are entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous. There is absolutely no truth to any part of this claim.”
In a statement, Ratzlaff's ex-husband, Jace, said: “I assumed this would eventually surface. I’ll have no further comment on this topic.”
Reports of Lauren Boebert Having a Relationship With Thomas Massie Surfaced Earlier This Year
Boebert was also hit with affair rumors earlier this year when reports surfaced she was having a relationship with politician Thomas Massie.
Cynthia West, who is a former staffer and an ex-girlfriend of the Kentucky congressman, 55, previously alleged he bragged about having a relationship with Boebert back in 2024 after his wife's death.
When Boebert was asked about the alleged sexual encounter by a Fox News reporter, she lashed out. “One of his exes is making headlines, saying that you guys—” the journalist began before being cut off.
“F--- you, first of all!” Boebert yelled at the individual. “If you’re gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control. So there’s your clickbait that you were looking for. I don’t want to talk about anybody’s exes and the crazy s--- that they do.”