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Lauren Boebert Rips Into Fox News Reporter Who Claims She Had an Affair With Rep. Thomas Massie: 'Clickbait'

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Source: MEGA

Lauren Boebert slammed a Fox News journalist who asked if she had an affair with politician Thomas Massie.

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June 7 2026, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

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Lauren Boebert doesn't like people prying into her personal life.

The Colorado representative, 39, slammed a Fox News journalist who asked her if she had an affair with politician Thomas Massie.

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A Former Staffer for Thomas Massie Alleged He Had an Affair With Lauren Boebert

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image of Lauren boebert
Source: @FoxNews/X

Lauren Boebert was asked by Fox News about Thomas Massie.

Cynthia West is a former staffer and an ex-girlfriend of the Kentucky congressman, 55, who previously alleged he bragged about having a relationship with Boebert back in 2024 after his wife's death.

When Boebert was inquired about the alleged sexual encounter by the news reporter, she lashed out.

“One of his exes is making headlines, saying that you guys—” the Fox News individual began before being cut off.

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Source: @FoxNews/X

'F--- you, first of all!' Lauren Boebert shouted in the clip.

“F--- you, first of all!” Boebert yelled at the journalist. “If you’re gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control. So there’s your clickbait that you were looking for. I don’t want to talk about anybody’s exes and the crazy s--- that they do.”

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image of Lauren boebert
Source: MEGA

Lauren Boebert endorsed Thomas Massie during the Kentucky primaries.

Before the altercation, Boebert touched upon the idea that Massie might run for election again after he lost his congressional seat last month in the Kentucky primaries.

“He filed for something,” she said. “He didn’t specify what and I don’t know if he’s going to move forward with that or not. I don’t know….Hopefully he leaves here and makes some money.”

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Lauren Boebert Endorsed Thomas Massie Last Month

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed Lauren Boebert and Thomas Massie last month.

Massie recently announced he's filing for re-election in 2028, with many people wondering if he will actually run for president in the next election.

"I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run," he wrote in a post on X.

Boebert endorsed the Republican rep for the primaries last month, with Donald Trump voicing his disapproval for the move in a scathing Truth Social post.

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District? You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District (The Third!) — A Carpetbagger, indeed!” the president, 79, penned.

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image of Thomas massie
Source: MEGA

Thomas Massie was called a 'disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL' by Donald Trump.

The POTUS then blasted Massie, calling him a "disloyal, ungracious and sanctimonious FOOL, who almost never votes for even the best of Republican Values."

“Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” he fumed.

“Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!” he rambled on.

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