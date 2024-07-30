Lauren Burch Finds Community Through Social Media
Lauren Burch did not grow up with a lot of opportunities, so she had to make them herself. From a small town in Ontario, Canada, Burch wanted to find ways to reach the rest of the world but was unsure exactly how. Social media was the perfect solution. As her online profile has grown, Burch has become well-known in the cosplay community and has dreams of pursuing an acting career. The social media star has already racked up millions of followers and several accomplishments, and she is just getting started.
Growing up in Northern Ontario, Burch had big dreams but did not know how to pursue them. Her mother always encouraged her, despite being a single mother of three with limited resources. Burch gained confidence from her mother’s support and continued to dream big. Because she was from such a small town, Burch was unable to make the kinds of connections that came to other influencers easily. Instead, she saw social media as a beacon of hope, a way to connect with the world and build a community.
After starting her social media channels during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burch has watched her community grow and grow. She is now one of the top influencers in the cosplay and gaming community online, with 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Burch was recognized by Creators Inc. and received the Millionaire Milestone Award for her work. She has even gained 137.3 million views on a single TikTok video, a highlight of her career thus far. Her hard work has earned her millions of dollars as well as millions of views. She credits her versatility for her success. Burch notes that the algorithms on social media platforms are always changing, and it is important to adapt your content to fit what viewers want to see. Her keen eye for ever-changing trends sets her apart from others in her field.
Aside from social media work, Burch has dreams of becoming an actress. She recently played the role of Cassie on the popular Canadian television series Letterkenny. Burch was in six episodes, appearing on the show from 2019 to 2022. This opened up several new opportunities for her, and she has since been in a few other television shows, appeared in music videos, and had roles in plays. Burch is passionate about acting and sees it as a natural continuation of her career. Already an expert at cosplay, Burch has a clear talent for acting. She plans to take it more seriously in the future and make it a bigger part of her career.
Burch has already accomplished so much at a young age, but her career is far from over. As an influencer, she has formed a large community, even creating content with other popular cosplayers and gamers. Her fans will be thrilled to see her succeed further and experiment with other parts of the entertainment industry. Burch is at an exciting point in her career where her star is starting to truly shine.