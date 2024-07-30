Lauren Burch Finds Community Through Social Media

Growing up in Northern Ontario, Burch had big dreams but did not know how to pursue them. Her mother always encouraged her, despite being a single mother of three with limited resources. Burch gained confidence from her mother’s support and continued to dream big. Because she was from such a small town, Burch was unable to make the kinds of connections that came to other influencers easily. Instead, she saw social media as a beacon of hope, a way to connect with the world and build a community.

After starting her social media channels during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burch has watched her community grow and grow. She is now one of the top influencers in the cosplay and gaming community online, with 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Burch was recognized by Creators Inc. and received the Millionaire Milestone Award for her work. She has even gained 137.3 million views on a single TikTok video, a highlight of her career thus far. Her hard work has earned her millions of dollars as well as millions of views. She credits her versatility for her success. Burch notes that the algorithms on social media platforms are always changing, and it is important to adapt your content to fit what viewers want to see. Her keen eye for ever-changing trends sets her apart from others in her field.