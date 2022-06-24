Lauren Conrad Is 'Done' With Reality Shows: 'It's Just A Privilege To Have My Privacy'
Lauren Conrad has some bad news for fans hoping to see her in a reboot of The Hills. It seems the reality star turned entrepreneur has no plans to return to the small screen any time soon. Earlier this week, the mogul told US Weekly she is “done” with reality television, citing privacy concerns as her reason for wanting to steer clear of TV cameras for the foreseeable future.
“I shared a lot,” explained Conrad, who appeared on MTV’s Laguna Beach, which premiered in 2004, before spearheading spin-off The Hills in 2006. “I feel like it’s just a privilege to have my privacy. I appreciate it.”
Conrad’s choice to embrace a more private life wasn’t always so cut and dry. As an entrepreneur with several business ventures — including running her home goods nonprofit, The Little Market, and overseeing her own apparel line, LC Lauren Conrad — the star says she once weighed returning to the limelight to promote her endeavors. However, after some consideration, Conrad and her husband, William Tell, decided returning to the public eye “just didn’t feel right.”
“If I’m able to do it not that way, then I’d prefer it,” said Conrad, who is also a mother to two young sons, Liam and Charlie.
While avoiding the small screen may have been the right decision for the fashion designer and her family, several of her co-stars chose a different path, opting to return to television in The Hills: New Beginnings.
A spin-off of the iconic aughts series, the 2019 installment picked up where its predecessor left off, following several of the show’s original cast members as they navigated life in their 30s, including Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, and couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. The Hills: New Beginnings ran for two seasons before it was canceled earlier this year.
As of last August, Conrad revealed she had not tuned in for the reboot, but she told Entertainment Tonight that she still supported her former cast members from afar.
"I think it's great,” she shared at the time. “I'm glad that they were able to do it again."