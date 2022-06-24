Lauren Conrad Is 'Done' With Reality Shows: 'It's Just A Privilege To Have My Privacy'

Conrad’s choice to embrace a more private life wasn’t always so cut and dry. As an entrepreneur with several business ventures — including running her home goods nonprofit, The Little Market, and overseeing her own apparel line, LC Lauren Conrad — the star says she once weighed returning to the limelight to promote her endeavors. However, after some consideration, Conrad and her husband, William Tell, decided returning to the public eye “just didn’t feel right.”

“If I’m able to do it not that way, then I’d prefer it,” said Conrad, who is also a mother to two young sons, Liam and Charlie.

While avoiding the small screen may have been the right decision for the fashion designer and her family, several of her co-stars chose a different path, opting to return to television in The Hills: New Beginnings.