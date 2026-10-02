Lauren Jauregui Sounds Off on Body Confidence and Shutting Out Haters: 'It's Punk to Not Be a Twig Right Now'
Oct. 2 2026, Updated 8:54 a.m. ET
Lauren Jauregui revealed she's done shrinking herself to fit anyone else's idea of what she should look like.
"I feel like it's punk as f--- to not be a twig right now, and that's kind of where I'm at," the singer declared to Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the 2026 MTV VMAs.
She Opened Up About Living With PCOS
Jauregui explained that her body naturally shifts in ways she's learned to accept.
"I am a woman. I fluctuate like all women do," said the 30-year-old.
"I struggle with PCOS as well, which not a lot of people like to talk about," added the 30-year-old about the condition, which impacts metabolism, often leading to unexpected weight gain.
Her Confidence Comes From Within
The former Fifth Harmony member said her sense of self no longer depends on anyone else's approval.
"I think I'm beautiful," she stated. "And I think that when you're centered on something bigger than people's opinion of you and like external validation, I really feel like my aura, my light comes from within."
She added, "Like I'm still doing my thing, and I'm still a star."
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She's No Longer Rattled by the Hate
These days, the "Expectations" artist said online negativity barely registers with her.
"I think I've grown and matured to a point where the hatred doesn't really faze me," she remarked.
"I've realized a lot of what people get online when people get online to be to like wield vitriol, it's usually because they hate themselves, and they are not doing better than you," she maintained. "So, I don't really give a f---."
She's Been Open About Her Struggles Before
This isn't the first time Jauregui has addressed body image publicly. Back in 2021, she spoke candidly about insecurities tracing back to childhood bullying during an appearance on Red Table Talk: The Estefans.
"I have body image issues. I have had them since bullying that happened to me in fifth grade. People telling me that I was ugly," she said at the time.
She also recalled the harsh reaction to swimsuit photos that once circulated online. "The amount of comments that I got, they were like, 'Oh my god, you look like a whale, you're so fat,'" she said. "I realized I was searching for these negative comments because they were the validation of my insecurity."