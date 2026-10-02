Lauren Jauregui Sounds Off on Body Confidence and Shutting Out Haters: 'It's Punk to Not Be a Twig Right Now'

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Lauren Jauregui revealed she's done shrinking herself to fit anyone else's idea of what she should look like. "I feel like it's punk as f--- to not be a twig right now, and that's kind of where I'm at," the singer declared to Keltie Knight on the red carpet at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

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She Opened Up About Living With PCOS

Jauregui explained that her body naturally shifts in ways she's learned to accept. "I am a woman. I fluctuate like all women do," said the 30-year-old. "I struggle with PCOS as well, which not a lot of people like to talk about," added the 30-year-old about the condition, which impacts metabolism, often leading to unexpected weight gain.

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Her Confidence Comes From Within

Source: MEGA Lauren Jauregui said her beauty and vibe come from inside rather than what other people think.

The former Fifth Harmony member said her sense of self no longer depends on anyone else's approval. "I think I'm beautiful," she stated. "And I think that when you're centered on something bigger than people's opinion of you and like external validation, I really feel like my aura, my light comes from within." She added, "Like I'm still doing my thing, and I'm still a star."

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She's No Longer Rattled by the Hate

Source: MEGA Lauren Jauregui said internet hate no longer bothers her because online trolls usually just hate themselves.

These days, the "Expectations" artist said online negativity barely registers with her. "I think I've grown and matured to a point where the hatred doesn't really faze me," she remarked. "I've realized a lot of what people get online when people get online to be to like wield vitriol, it's usually because they hate themselves, and they are not doing better than you," she maintained. "So, I don't really give a f---."

She's Been Open About Her Struggles Before

Source: MEGA Lauren Jauregui said fifth-grade bullying triggered body insecurities that she later fueled by hunting for online hate.