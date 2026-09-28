Most Viral Moments From the 2026 MTV VMAs — Including Madonna's Comeback to Nirvana's Reunion and More

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The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards are officially in the books! The awards show — hosted by Snoop Dogg at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 27 — delivered electrifying performances, surprise reunions, heartfelt tributes and major wins throughout the night. Following the star-studded event, OK! rounds up the most viral moments from the 2026 MTV VMAs.

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Madonna Kicked Off the MTV VMAs

Source: Stewart Cook/CBS Madonna delivered her first live performance at the MTV VMAs since 2003.

Twenty-three years after she last appeared on the MTV VMAs' stage, Madonna returned to kick off the ceremony with a medley of songs from her latest album, Confessions II. Sabrina Carpenter joined the Queen of Pop onstage to perform their hit collaboration, "Bring Your Love," before Charli XCX, Debi Mazar, Julia Garner, Andrew Watt, Sett Rogen and more stars made cameos. In addition to opening the show, the "Like a Prayer" hitmaker successfully took home a total of seven awards out of her whopping 11 nominations.

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Raye Serenaded the Crowd

Source: Francis Specker/CBS Raye was the 2026 MTV VMAs' second performer.

After Madonna's live set, British singer-songwriter Raye made her solo VMAs debut with a performance of "I Will Overcome" before delivering a rendition of her hit track "Where Is My Husband!" She later returned to the stage for a multi-artist tribute to George Michael, singing "I Knew You Were Waiting."

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The MTV VMAs Paid Tribute to Dolly Parton

Source: Matthew Taplinger/CBS Dolly Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80.

Over a month after Dolly Parton died of cancer at the age of 80, country superstar Kacey Musgraves honored the Queen of Country during an emotional rendition of "I Will Always Love You."

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Nirvana's Surviving Members Reunited

Source: Stewart Cook/CBS Kurt Cobain died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in 1994.

Nirvana's surviving members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited at the 2026 MTV VMAs to accept the coveted Video Vanguard Award. "The ideas of [Nirvana's videos] all grew out of the vision of one of the greatest artists of all time, Kurt Cobain," Novoselic said. "Kurt was one of one. None of us could have imagined that our band, our sound or our aesthetic would mean so much to so many people, but ultimately the music had a life of its own." Cobain died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in 1994. He was 27 years old.

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BLACKPINK's Lisa Made VMAs History

Source: Francis Specker/CBS The K-pop star received four nominations at the event.

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In addition to performing her latest single, "SaWaDiKa," BLACKPINK's Lisa conquered the awards show as the first K-pop artist to win Best Pop for her track "Dream," featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.

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Taylor Swift Debuted the 'Patient Zero' Music Video

Source: Francis Specker/CBS Taylor Swift released the extended version of 'The Life of a Showgirl' on September 25.

Following the release of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, Taylor Swift debuted the first look at her "Patient Zero" music video after concluding her acceptance speech for the inaugural Artist Director Honors during the September 27 awards ceremony. "The main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is that, you, the fans, make it so much fun," she told the crowd. "You make it so rewarding because you actually care about what we're making. So, you know, I want to say thank you to everyone who ever worked on a music video that I got to be a part of. I learned something from every single person that ever worked alongside me on these projects." Her friend Dakota Johnson, who stars in the video, presented Swift with the honor.

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Taylor Swift Became the Most-Awarded Artist in VMAs History

Source: Stewart Cook/CBS Taylor Swift officially surpassed her previous tie with Beyoncé.

During the 2026 ceremony, Swift snagged three recognitions: the Artist Director Honors, Video of the Year for "The Fate of Ophelia" and Best Direction for "Opalite." The awards pushed her record to 33 career wins, making her the most-awarded artist in MTV VMAs history.

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Sombr's George Michael Tribute Hit a Sour Note

Source: Stewart Cook/CBS George Michael died in 2016 at age 53.

Sombr took in two Michael classics to open the tribute, singing "Father Figure" and "Faith." However, his performance hit a few rough patches as he appeared to struggle with some of the more demanding notes and matching the late singer's soulful delivery. The tribute, however, found its footing with the performers who later followed.

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Adam Lambert Made a Surprise Appearance During the George Michael Tribute

Source: Francis Specker/CBS 'George Michael: The Faith Tour' will be released in November.