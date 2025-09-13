Lauren Sánchez and Anna Wintour Put Feud Rumors to Rest by Posing Together at NYC Event

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez and Anna Wintour, former editor-in-chief of Vogue, finally silenced their feud rumors by posing together during New York Fashion Week. Sánchez and Wintour attended the Kering Foundation’s 4th Annual Caring for Women Dinner on Thursday, September 11, where they took several photos together, which were later shared on the journalist’s Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez and Anna Wintour Squash Feud Rumors

Source: mega Lauren Sánchez and Anna Wintour put their feud rumors to rest by posing together during New York Fashion Week.

In one picture, Wintour can be seen smiling as she stood next to Sánchez with a group of fashion friends. Another photo showed their backsides as Sánchez candidly smiled while peering over her shoulder for the glamour shot. Sánchez captioned her post, writing, “Fun pics of a beautiful evening that raised millions to support women and protect survivors.” The shared photos come as a surprise to many, as the pair have been rumored to not have much respect for each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez's Vogue Cover

Source: @laurensanchezbezos/Instagram Anna Wintour announced her exit from Vogue one day before Lauren Sánchez's cover came out.

When Sánchez appeared on the iconic Vogue cover in June in her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, she shocked the fashion world, with some referring to it as “embarrassing” and “the most disappointing cover ever.” One day before her cover shoot came out on June 27, Wintour announced she was stepping down from her role as Vogue’s editor-in-chief after serving in the position for 37 years.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Did Jeff Bezos Buy Condé Nast?

Source: mega Jeff Bezos was rumored to have almost bought Vogue's parent company, Condé Nast.

Speculation of Sánchez being the reason why Wintour left the magazine mounted when the public was made aware in July of Jeff Bezos’ plan to buy Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company. The buyout could have put Wintour’s lead position at risk. Although the mega-billionaire did not go through with the purchase, Wintour officially departed from Vogue on June 26 — just one day before Sánchez and Bezos tied the knot in Venice, Italy.

Anna Wintour Says Lauren Sánchez Has 'Poor Taste' in Fashion

Source: mega Anna Wintour helped Lauren Sánchez pick her 2024 Met Gala dress because she felt she had 'poor taste.'